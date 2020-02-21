The Pixel 4a will probably have a much better design than the Pixel 5 – BGR

Google is expected to launch two series of smartphones this year, including the mid-range Pixel 4a that will be introduced in May and the flagship Pixel 5 to be launched in October. While it's only February, we already have leaks for both devices, and the conclusion is clear when it comes to design. The ugly Pixel 4 (image above) will be succeeded by much more attractive phones. However, the Pixel 4a will have a much better screen design than the Pixel 5, and we have a new render of the next budget Pixel for you.

A few weeks ago, the first renderings of Pixel 4a fell from a source with an excellent history of leakage of smartphone designs before they were official. The image below revealed that Google's next affordable Pixel will feature a full-screen punch screen similar to the screens Samsung uses for its Galaxy S20 phone.

Image source: @OnLeaks and 91mobiles

In addition, the leak says that the phone will feature a backward-facing fingerprint sensor that will replace the 3D facial unlock feature of the Pixel 4. A full-screen design like the one above makes it impossible for Google to include the face unlock components and the Motion Sense radar on the upper bezel.

Then, a few days ago, we first saw the camera design for one of the three Pixel 5 prototypes currently under development at Google, which was quickly followed by the rendering below that shows the entire Pixel 5 device.

Image source: Youtube

As I told you, the camera design should not matter on a phone these days. It is the best compromise in flagship phones, considering how sophisticated these cameras have become. The screen design is incredibly annoying for a 2020 flagship phone. There is still a top bezel, which must be there to house 3D facial recognition and radar, although it is the latter that ruins the design, Google cannot get close to the Full screen design of the iPhone X with that Soli chip in place. And you cannot opt ​​for a Galaxy S20 design as long as you want to maintain Face Unlock.

This brings us to the next video (through LetsGoDigital) which gives us a good look at the design of the Pixel 4a, based on the previous leak.

The Pixel 4a will present many compromises, including a mid-range chipset and a single-lens camera on the back. But we are still seeing a phone that presents a much better screen design than anything Google has done so far. Not to mention that the phone will also offer a couple of features that some Pixel users will surely lose, including the headphone jack and the fingerprint sensor.

At the end of the day, these are just leaks and renders. However, if history teaches us something, there are no Pixel secrets. The Pixel 4a will soon be launched, which means that Google must have already blocked the design, so the previous filtration must be based on the final prototype. The Pixel 5 leak shows us a proposed Pixel design. But the Android 11 developer preview recently released by Google shows that Motion Sense is here to stay, and Google probably doesn't want to give up that 3D facial recognition system. Therefore, the screen design of the Pixel 5 cannot significantly improve in the short term.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR