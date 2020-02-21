The performance of the Bloomberg debate shows that Facebook ads will only take it to a certain extent.

%MINIFYHTMLe9b7bf85170952f29cb24eb8bf5a9bbe11% %MINIFYHTMLe9b7bf85170952f29cb24eb8bf5a9bbe12%

As of Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg had spent $ 233 million on digital and television ads. He bought this expense, according to an impressive visualization of the Washington Post, 30,000 digital ads per minute. The billionaire candidate for the Democratic nomination has spent more on advertising than any other combined Democratic candidate. Bloomberg has also spent much more than President Trump, who has invested some relatively insignificant $ 19 million in digital and television commercials.

One view of the 2016 election is that it was won by the candidate who had the top domain of Facebook: Trump, whose campaign did a legendary job now by creating and iterating on direct response ads that built his email list and lists of Donors while also continuously serving red meat to their fan base. If you hold that opinion, you could look at the Bloomberg campaign and wonder if the advanced Facebook user of this cycle and assume that he was about to retire with the nomination.

Bloomberg's spending raised concern among the most progressive Democrats, who feared that a general election in which two extremely wealthy men competed with each other largely on the basis of their purchasing power represented another step on the road to authoritarian plutocracy. These concerns were amplified by Bloomberg's shameless use of influence marketing, which, thanks to Facebook's rather confusing rules on the subject, possibly allows him to circumvent the requirements for transparency and factual verification.

All of which made Wednesday’s Democratic debate, in which Bloomberg faced his rivals for the first time, felt like a critical moment. Would this be the scenario in which Bloomberg, full of money and dominating social platforms and television advertising, drives his rivals?

Would not be.

"Bloomberg hammered," the headline said in … Bloomberg. Here they are (brave!) Journalists Craig Gordon and Gregory Korte:

He spent most of the debate on the defensive, since Warren's attacks, but also moderates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who took turns hitting the former mayor. He was too busy defending his record to speak a lot, and there were only glimpses of the direct family conversation candidate for New Yorkers who made him mayor three times, when he was a Republican who won in the heavily Democratic city. It was the first time that many Americans saw Bloomberg live on a stage of debate, and not only in his ubiquitous television commercials in which he has spent more than $ 400 million, a record in a presidential campaign. There was a big gap between the soft and confident candidate portrayed in those ads and the less secure and sometimes irritable candidate at the stage of debate. "Let me finish," he said several times as the debate intensified. "What am I, chicken liver?" He added when he could not get the attention of the moderators.

In fact, it was the opinion of the other candidates on the stage, and possibly of the moderators, and definitely of the people with whom I was watching the debate, that Bloomberg was chicken liver. This opinion was enhanced by what Buzzfeed characterized precisely as "wild demolitions,quot; of the other Democrats. (The demolitions on Twitter were, as you have seen, even plus wild.)

Of course, everything is to talk until the next elementary school, which is scheduled for Saturday in Nevada, and that Senator Bernie Sanders is the favorite to win. But the real test will come on March 3, the super Tuesday, when 14 states hold primary. National polls suggest that Sanders is in the lead. It seems increasingly plausible that after March 3, Sanders is the supposed candidate, and the whole story about Bloomberg, the platforms and money will be a footnote to the story.

Which does not mean that the platforms do not play an important role in the elections. The political consultants with whom I have spoken say they are likely to play a huge role, particularly in how less informed voters – think white men of the working class in the Midwest – receive their news.

But after this week's events, if Michael Bloomberg plays a role, it seems increasingly likely that he is not a candidate.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect the public perception of the great technological platforms.

Trend up: Tik Tok released a series of videos where influencers encourage people to take off their phone and leave. It shows that TikTok is trying to avoid some of the errors of certain other highly addictive social applications.

Downward trend: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of the USA UU. He has opened an investigation on Google for discrimination in pregnancy against an employee. The employee said her supervisor made discriminatory comments against pregnant women and that the company retaliated against her with poor performance evaluations.

Ruler

⭐ Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential elections in the US UU., Say intelligence officials. And they will never guess who they have backed! Here are Adam Goldman, Julian E. Barnes, Maggie Haberman and Nicholas Fandos in the New York Times:

Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering with the 2020 campaign to try to re-elect President Trump, five people familiar with the matter said, in a statement that angered Trump, who complained that the Democrats would use it against him.

⭐ Twitter He is experimenting with adding brightly colored labels directly below lies and misinformation published by politicians and public figures. The move is part of a new policy to address the wrong information, which the company plans to release on March 5, reports Ben Collins of NBC. We'll see!

In this version, the uninformed or misleading information published by public figures will be corrected directly below the tweet by fact verifiers and journalists who are verified on the platform, and possibly other users who will participate in a new "community reports,quot; function. ", that the demonstration statements are,quot; like Wikipedia ". (…) The demonstration features bright red and orange badges for tweets that have been considered "detrimentally misleading,quot;, in almost the same size as the tweet itself and are prominently displayed directly below the tweet that contains the harmful misinformation.

One thing Twitter He says it would be labeled as manipulated medium: this Bloomberg tweet based on images from last night's debate. (Makena Kelly / The edge)

Bernie Sanders suggested that Russian bots might be behind some of the vicious tweets of their Twitter fan base. Disinformation experts say the charge lacks evidence and is irresponsible. (Sam Stein / Daily beast)

Nevada Democrats say they are worried about Saturday's caucus. The group had originally planned to use the application in the center of the Iowa caucus debacle. They say no results should be expected immediately. (William Turton and Gregory Korte / Bloomberg)

the Triumph the administration is partnering with Oracle in a crucial battle of the Supreme Court with Google on whether the search giant breached the copyright law when it copied 11,500 lines of the Oracle code more than 10 years ago. The founding CEO of Oracle launched a large fundraiser for the president. Policy: sometimes it's that easy! (Emily Birnbaum / The hill)

Some Oracle employees quit work on that fundraiser, at the last sign that employee activism is spreading throughout the industry. (Nico Grant / Bloomberg)

Five conclusions from the Section 230 hearing of the Department of Justice this week. Facebook Y Google they are receiving a lot of attention; Amazon Y Airbnb, Not that much. (Adi Robertson / The edge)

A man filed a complaint from the Federal Trade Commission against Youtube after the trolls repeatedly uploaded the video of the murder of their daughter. "The complaint alleges that YouTube misrepresents the amount of violent content on the site and does not tell users that the responsibility for obtaining videos of the victims' deaths lies with them, and more frequently, with the families of the own victims. " (Samantha Cole / Vice)

Google I used to encourage employees to "act as owners." Now the company seems to be taking drastic measures against many forms of employee activism. Here is a long magazine about what happened to some of the employees who talked. (Noam Scheiber and Kate Conger / New York Times Magazine)

Political ads are flooding streaming services like Hulu Y Roku, revealing gaps in federal electoral laws. Today, nothing requires these digital providers to reveal who the ads are directed to, unlike traditional stations. (Tony Romm / The Washington Post)

The Supervisory and Reform Chamber Committee sent Amazon a letter demanding answers about Ring partnerships with governments and police departments. They also requested information about Ring's data collection policies. (Alfred Ng / CNET)

How conservatives made incursions into Facebook. This story largely rehearses things we already know, but it contains this good quote: “Facebook does not speak Republican. … This is what they know about Republicans: say "yes,quot; or they will hurt us. "(Craig Timberg / Washington Post)

Facebook The global affairs and governance manager spoke about the questions and compensation surrounding the Supervisory Board. (Berkman Klein / Middle Center)

Florida Republicans " Facebook The page had a manager who apparently had his base in Turkmenistan. At least until these reporters began to make inquiries. (Eric Levai and Scott Stedman / Forensic News)

The Chinese government instructed technology companies. Alibaba Y Tencent Develop a color-coded system to classify people according to their health conditions and travel history. The measure is part of China's attempts to control the outbreak of coronavirus as people begin to return to work. (Liza Lin / The Wall Street Journal)

Industry

⭐ The most popular Youtube Videos about coronavirus are being made in India. Many contain a mixture of deception and half truths, which makes it difficult to verify the facts. Ryan Broderick and Pranav Dixit of Buzzfeed report:

"Most Indians who connect for the first time start streaming YouTube videos because it's free," said Rebelo. He said that most of the fact-finding efforts in India are only made in English and Hindi, so things are even more complicated for videos that are created in regional languages. It is also difficult to verify the videos that mix the truth and cheat freely together. "It's hard to discredit a video with half truths. Many of them are harmless advice, but none of the videos tells you to go to the doctor, which is what you should do," he said. This mixture of false and true is exactly what characterizes the seven-minute Hindi coronavirus explainer of Wonderful Secrets of the World. Halfway, the narrator makes the false claim that "the Chinese have a big appetite for dog meat, cat meat, snake meat, bird's nest soup and bat soup. Scientists say this virus has spread through bats. "

Twitter launched a new feature that makes it easier to join several tweets. Now users can now link tweets while writing them. (Chance Miller / 9To5Mac)

On-demand therapy applications such as Best help They are making mental health care more accessible. But they are also not regulated to a large extent. That allows them to share data from potentially confidential users with third-party services such as Facebook, GoogleY Snapchat. (Molly Osberg and Dhruv Mehrotra / Jezebel)

Quinn Norton talks about what it really is to cancel. Despite the conventional wisdom that no one really loses his career for tweets, Norton describes a story that still doesn't have a happy ending. (Quinn Norton / Empty wheel)

Facebook He retired from the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco because of coronavirus concerns. (Salvador Rodríguez / CNBC)

Facebook security prevented a former employee of Cambridge Analytica Entering your New York headquarters for a happy hour last week. The measure raised questions about the scope of the social media giant's blacklist and its policy towards people associated with the infamous data signature. (Joseph Bernstein / Buzzfeed)

Women in Cambodia are wearing Facebook Messenger Contact family planning organizations for advice on abortions and sexual health. (Gina Rushton / Buzzfeed)

Julie Zhuo, a 14 year old girl. Facebook A veteran who served as vice president of product design, left to start a new company with another Facebooker.

Plant influencers are increasing in popularity in Instagram. So, rare plant scams like the one described here are expensive (Arielle Pardes / Cabling)

This website creates karaoke songs from any Youtube video. Youka, short for "YouTube to karaoke," isolates the voices of the tracks and extracts the lyrics from online sites. (Dami Lee / The edge)

And finally…

Just when I was beginning to think that email was the last good platform, here comes Christopher Miller with this story in Buzzfeed:

Protests and clashes with riot police broke out in several places after a mass email claiming to be from the Ukrainian Ministry of Health released false information that there were five cases of coronavirus in the country, the same day a plane arrived that transported evacuees from China. Protesters broke the windows of buses that transport evacuees and set fire to improvised barricades. But the email, sent to the entire contact list of the Ministry of Health, actually originated outside of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said in a statement. Only two Ukrainians have been infected with the coronavirus and are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan, and have already recovered.

I trust that the Justice Department will announce hearings on email security momentarily.

