The opposition movement of Algeria marks its first anniversary | News

Algiers, Algeria – Several thousand people gathered in the center of Algiers on Friday to commemorate a year of unprecedented protests that led to the fall of the lifelong leader of Algeria.

At the end of the morning, a large noisy crowd, including women and children, with some waving the national flag, gathered in the Grande Poste building, a hot spot of mobilization over the past year.

Marching through the main streets of the capital, protesters chanted: "We are not here to celebrate, we want them to leave," referring to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's decision to make a special party in honor of the Pacific movement on February 22.

Protests in Algeria: a year since the demonstrations against the government began

The measure was seen as an effort to hijack the movement dominated by youth without leaders.

"He wants to strip us of our revolution," a 34-year-old unemployed activist told Al Jazeera Youcef.

The police were deployed in force, blocking protesters in the streets of Algiers.

The subway was closed and all trains to the capital were canceled, apparently a movement to keep the number of protesters low. Although the protests were smaller than in the spring of 2019, the demonstrations have not diminished.

During the past week, Algerian social networks were flooded with calls to fill the streets of the capital on Friday to demand a complete review of the ruling elite, the end of corruption and the withdrawal of the army from politics.

When a group of peaceful protesters met in Algiers on February 22 last year to oppose the offer of then President Abdelaziz Bouteflika for a fifth consecutive term, they had no idea that his action would be part of a one-year movement that would overthrow the veteran leader.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw people go out everywhere. I hadn't experienced that before," Sakina, a 29-year-old bookstore, told Al Jazeera.

Protesters carry flags and banners during an anti-government protest in Algiers (Ramzi Boudina / Reuters)

& # 39; It's not enough & # 39;

Under pressure from both the protest movement and the military authority, Bouteflika resigned in April after a two-decade rule.

His resignation has remained the greatest success of the movement, known as Hirak.

"It's a milestone. It gave us hope and opened the doors to a real transition," Drifa, a 36-year-old YouTuber, told Al Jazeera.

But Bouteflika's withdrawal failed to satisfy the tireless protesters, who have continued to take the streets every Friday and Tuesday calling for radical reforms and the departure of the old guard.

"The resignation of Bouteflika and the imprisonment of corrupt businessmen and political leaders, including former Prime Ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, are tangible results. But this is not enough," Kamel, a 65-year-old merchant, told Al Jazeera.

"The regime is far from changing and our main demands are far from being achieved. We want to establish a real democracy and put an end to this dictatorship."

He said that Tebboune, an ally of Bouteflika and a former housing minister who was elected president in a vote largely rejected by protesters last December, was an "impotent civilian figure for a military authority that effectively governs the country behind the curtain,quot;.

Many said the Hirak had a positive impact on society, reconnecting the Algerian people with politics without fear of sinking the country into another civil war.

& # 39; I'm not afraid anymore & # 39;

For years, the trauma of the protracted conflict between the Algerian army and Islamist groups, known as the Black Decade, when about 150,000 people were killed, was exploited under Bouteflika to discourage dissent.

"Great protests were unimaginable before the beginning of the Hirak, especially in Algiers. But we are no longer afraid. A new generation that did not experience this tragedy is raising its voice," Sakina said.

The first anniversary of the grassroots movement raised many questions about the future of the Hirak: Should activists negotiate with the newly elected president, who declared that he is ready to "reach out,quot; to cooperate with them? Should they build a solid structure and appoint representatives?

The movement is divided over these decisions.

Many said the government is not willing to make more concessions. "We cannot negotiate with the ruling elite because it only gives orders. The only solution is their departure," Kamel said.

Some are ready to cooperate with the administration whenever all jailed activists are released.

"There will be no negotiation while innocent people are in jail because they participated in the march," Farida, a 56-year-old physiotherapist and member of a committee for the release of political leader Karim Tabbou, jailed since September, told Al Jazeera.

According to the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights, almost 2,500 protesters have been arrested over the past year. Hundreds are still in custody awaiting trial.