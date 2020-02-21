The NFL expanded the playoffs, explained: How many teams would reach the playoffs, what else to know?

%MINIFYHTML54da2514429847c7e66643ea35493d4511% %MINIFYHTML54da2514429847c7e66643ea35493d4512%

The current NFL playoff format is considered by far one of the best in sports. The number of teams is ideal. Those with the best records are rewarded with byes and clashes against the lowest seeds. Surprises are inevitable, but in general, the champion that the group produces is deserving and representative of its true superiority over the rest of the league. Beyond some problems with planting, the NFL playoff format is perfect.

Then obviously it is time for a change.

While the NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement, ESPN reported Wednesday that within the terms of the proposed CBA there is a change in the league's playoff format. The NFL wants to add two games to the postseason calendar, one game (and one team) per conference. "Add two games to the postseason calendar," of course, is slang to "add opportunities to collect more bread."

The NFL has not adjusted the playoff format since 2002, when the Texans joined the league and the NFL was divided into eight divisions of four teams. Six playoff teams in each conference have been around since 1990. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

A source told ESPN that the change in the playoff format was "long agreed,quot; and "there were not many disagreements,quot; about the idea of ​​expanding the field for the postseason. But the league doesn't just add a couple of games to the playoffs; More changes will occur if this edition of the CBA is finalized and an agreement is reached.

The detailed changes in the ESPN report are detailed below.

How many teams would reach the NFL playoffs?

The new format would add a team to the playoff field in both the AFC and the NFC, making it a postseason of 14 teams (seven teams per conference) instead of the current 12-team format. As ESPN points out, if the proposed playoff format had been in effect in 2019, the Steelers would have reached the AFC playoffs and the Rams would have been included in the NFC field.

This is what the playoff group of last season would have looked like under the proposed format, assuming that the current planting tactics of the NFL (the four winners of the division get the first four seeds) remain in place.

Seed Equipment one) Crows (first round goodbye) two) Bosses 3) Patriots 4) Jeans 5) Accounts 6) Titans 7) Steelers

Seed Equipment one) 49ers (first round goodbye) two) Packers 3) Saints 4) Eagles 5) Seahawks 6) Vikings 7) Rams

The question posed by critics of this proposal: Pittsburgh (who limped until the end of the season after a series of QB injuries) and Los Angeles (who finished third in their own division) deserved to reach the postseason?

If the proposed new playoff system had been in effect for the past 10 years, we would have added: • five teams of 10 wins

• nine teams of 9 wins

• six teams of 8 wins The team that helped the most (by far) would have been the Steelers, who would have made 4 more trips to the playoffs and 10/10 the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/VYWn7xBpID – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 20, 2020

When will the NFL playoffs expand?

According to ESPN, the new playoff format could be installed already in the 2020 season.

However, that means that the current CBA negotiations will end soon without delay. If there is no new CBA, the postseason of the NFL 2020-21 will be played with the current format.

Only one team from each conference gets a first-round goodbye

The current playoff format, of course, allows two teams in each conference to benefit from first-round goodbyes. That's why the 49ers goal line against the Seahawks in week 17 last season was such a massive play; He allowed the Packers to jump to the Saints for seed No. 2. New Orleans ended up losing their wild card game to Minnesota, and Green Bay reached the NFC title.

This is a great reward for the main seed in each conference, but some wonder if it is too strong an advantage.

Six games on the wild card weekend

Here is the money maker. The addition of a playoff team and the subtraction of a first-round goodbye at each conference means two additional playoff games on the wild card weekend. According to ESPN, "the players of the teams that win a first-round goodbye will also receive the postseason payment for that weekend."

However, as vice president of the NFLPA executive committee and current 49ers cornerback, Richard Sherman notes, "It is never so simple."

Re NBA CBA: obviously the owners want an extra regular season / playoff game and are delivering it to players and the media as "More games, more money!" It's much more complicated than that, and players need real concessions. But they seem to have this influence: the owners want a deal now. – Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 20, 2020

A weekend of six games for the wild card round is obviously intriguing for the spectators. Presumably, No. 2 seed would face No. 7 seed, No. 3 would play No. 6 and No. 4 would draw No. 5. What is unclear is how the NFL would determine that planting, which is the biggest problem with your current playoff format.

The regular season increased to 17 games; preseason shortened to three games

This is a proposal from the NFL team owners that has received a significant setback from the players, with the health and safety risks associated with another regular season game as their biggest concerns. The balancing act of the league subtracting a preseason game to compensate for the addition of the regular season generally makes no sense for regular starters who don't play in the preseason games of Week 4, anyway.

Probably an effort to convince players to accept a calendar of 17 games, according to ESPN, "the players (as part of the agreement on the table) would move from a 47 percent revenue share in the current deal to a stake of the 48 percent in 16 games, and then a 48.5 percent stake if they go to 17 games. "

This is one of the "final problems,quot; in which players have not signed during negotiations, according to ESPN. A regular season calendar of 17 games "has not yet been agreed, and will not take effect until 2021 at the earliest."