The new filtration shows that the most important feature of PS5 and Xbox Series X is not what you think: BGR

2020 will be a crucial year for games, as two of the top three players in the console business will launch new gaming platforms capable of incredible performance, better than any console to date. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will feature almost the same set of specifications, including new processors and graphics cards, as well as fast solid-state drives that will completely eliminate the need to wait for games to load. Features like ray tracing support and 8K gameplay have been teased in Sony and Microsoft's limited announcements so far, as well as controller improvements for even more immersive games. And compatibility with previous versions seems to be confirmed for both consoles, which is a big problem.

In addition to all that, we have had several leaks that revealed the unique features of each console, such as the rumored virtual assistant that comes with the PS5 or the futuristic spatial sound feature in the Xbox Series X. But it turns out that the best and the feature of The most important marquee of the next consoles could be something completely different if a new escape is created. And it is a detail that could cause Headache to Sony, Microsoft and all players, as it will be a considerable factor that will affect the final prices of the new PlayStation 5 and the next generation of Xbox.

One of the highlights of PAX East was supposed to be the Final Fantasy VII Remake, according to a preview of Sony, but the company updated that blog post earlier this week to tell players that there will not be a PlayStation presentation at the game event due to the persistent threat of coronavirus.

Almost at the same time, a different Fantasy VII Remake The news was circulating, an image that showed the supposed retail box of the game for Korea. That photo was deleted from Reddit Y Twitter, although internet never forgets. Here is that image again, via PushSquare, complete with the detail that really matters:

That's right, this new version of Square Enix for PS4 will need two Blu-ray discs because it occupies a total of 100 GB. We have known for some time that storage will be a big problem for the new version and that we would get a set of two disks. But this really puts things in perspective, especially when it comes to next-generation consoles that are about to launch.

While the previous leak cannot be confirmed, the Final Fantasy VII Remake It will also run on PS5, where it will also require the same amount of storage.

It is not enough that both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X have incredibly fast SSD drives that reach speeds beyond most laptops and desktops. These consoles will also need a lot of built-in memory to deal with monster games like this. 100 GB of storage is 10% of a normal 1 TB console, and that's huge. Sony has already confirmed that the PS5 will have a novel feature to install games, which will allow players to install only the content they want to play, be it a single player campaign or simply the multiplayer experience of a title. This should help a lot with storage limitations. But players are likely to want to install many games on the console, and they won't like having to remove some of them to make room for the newer ones.

This new leak also reveals that the games will only grow in the future, as the hardware capabilities of the new console will encourage developers to improve graphics and scenes. Not everyone will require 100 GB of storage, but Square Enix has not even finished redoing Final Fantasy VII. This is only the first part.

That's why the base storage of the next PS5 and the new Xbox will be so incredibly crucial when deciding which console to buy. And it could be the reason why neither Sony nor Microsoft have announced how much their next-generation consoles will cost. SSDs are much more affordable than they used to be, but the more capacity you require, the higher the price. Adding 2 TB of SSD storage to the PS5 and Xbox Series X can be expensive, and that price will be transferred to the buyer. This is important because price is the main concern for so many players looking to buy a new PS5 or Xbox Series X, even more than better graphics.

The leaks we have seen so far said that the PS5 development kit units were shipped with 500 GB and 1 TB SSD units and the X Series development team also had a 1 TB SSD unit. But we have no idea if the base storage will be located in 1TB, or if Sony and Microsoft will launch 2TB consoles this winter. The current versions of the PS4 and Xbox One console have 1 TB of storage at the top end.

