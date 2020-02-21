The MixtapE! It presents BTS, Lauren Jauregui and more new musical themes.

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)
As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!
By now, you've probably heard Selena Gomez"Feel Me," finally released after she debuted live in 2016 on her Revival Tour. You may also have reviewed the hint of the sensual title of Weekendnext album of After hours and given Dwyane Waderap debut in Rick Ross& # 39; "Season ticket holder,quot; once again. But that is just the tip of the iceberg.
As always, we have heard (almost) everything that this New Music Friday has to offer and we return with the songs that stood out from the rest. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You are welcome.
Bts – "Stronger than the bombs,quot;: there is much to love in the new BTS album Soul Map: 7, from the triumphant horns in I hope"Outro: Ego,quot;, released earlier, and the powerful "ON,quot;, a lyrical newspaper of the last seven years of the band that got the help of the UCLA music band, but we keep coming back to this melancholic song co-written by Troye Sivan, Allie X Y Leland. The half-time anthem deserves a video as hypnotic as the track.
Tainy with Lauren Jauregui Y C. Tangana – "NOTHING,quot;: Lauren is coming. Just a few weeks after his excellent contribution to the Birds of prey Soundtrack, partnered with the Puerto Rican superproducer for this bilingual vaporizer that allows his smoked voice to shine along with the smooth flow of the Spanish rapper with whom he shares the best billing.
Alanis Morrissette – "Smiling,quot;: about this, the last single from his next album Such beautiful forks along the way, the iconic singer offers a ballad for the inhabitants of the background, her word, not ours, smiling through her despair. Originally written for Small toothed pill, the theatrical adaptation based on his album of the same name, the song is appropriately theatrical and heartbreaking, a portrait of an uncontrolled life despite all external appearances.
CHIKA – "INDUSTRY GAMES,quot;: since the new MC absolutely eviscerated Kanye west about his recent political stance with a freestyle Delivered on her own iconic "Jesus Walks,quot; rhythm in 2018, she has been on our radar. And this blunt song from her next EP of the same name, in which she points to the whistling snakes in the record industry, proves that she is the real deal.
Isaac Dunbar – "makeup drawer,quot;: in the last release of his next great seal EP Isaac insects, the promising 16-year-old player, recently featured on our list of the 15 next-generation pop players you need to know, offers a fierce demolition of homophobia, internal or otherwise. "I wrote & # 39; Makeup Drawer & # 39; almost two years ago, when I was 14 years old and I was learning about my sexuality," he told PAPER. "I was fighting in an inner battle, trying to learn to love myself and accept myself despite the lack of support from some members of my family. I made a deal with myself: I would wait until I was completely loved to release the song,quot; . We are very happy that the time has come. And the lewks served in the attached video? She turned. that. outside.
Allie X – "Super Duper Party People,quot;: there is not a single false step Cape god, the second studio album by Canadian singer Alexandra Ashley Hughes, but this song, born from a suggestion of her boyfriend's joke title, is such a damn vibe. Let it be your entry point for an album that demands your attention.
Lauv – "Modern Loneliness,quot;: on the latest release of their upcoming debut album ~ how I feel ~, our prince of the sad banger offers an overly relatable hymn about the isolation we all feel these days despite the fact that we have never been as connected to each other as now. "Modern loneliness / We are never alone, but we are always depressed, yes / I love my friends until death / But I never call and never send them text messages," he sings in the chorus of the song. "La-di-da-di-da / Yes, you get what you give and give what you get, then / Modern solitude / We love getting high, but we don't know how to get off."
Hit – "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY,quot;: This song from the emerging R,amp;B star is simply awesome. From its silky voice to the touching production, the song announces the arrival of a true force to consider. Be careful: it will have you in your feelings.
Oliver Malcolm – "Switched Up,quot;: after cutting your teeth producing for the tastes of AlunaGeorge Y Tinashe, the Swedish-born Briton is becoming the center of attention with this remarkable debut single. Accredited as the only writer and producer on the track, Oliver puts his vocal skills, a rap and R,amp;B hybrid, in full display on an exciting production focused on the strumming of an acoustic guitar and some polished polishes. It's the kind of debut they dream most about. We can't wait to hear more.
Becky and the birds – "Do U Miss Me,quot;: the Swedish artist born Thea Gustafsson He returns with this touching song that he finds by addressing an ex in the same way that one could arrive late at night and after having too many cocktails. Entering and leaving vocal modulation in a hazy and scattered production, the song is very intimate and worth losing completely. However, you may block your phone beforehand. Just to avoid doing something you can regret …
Bonus Tracks:
Afrojack With. Ally brooke – "All Night,quot;: The former Fifth Harmony star is associated with the iconic Dutch DJ and producer for this absolute banger who probably fills the dance floors everywhere in no time.
Jimmie Allen With. Noah Cyrus – "This Is Us,quot;: Miley's little sister relies on the roots of her family's country in this one-time romantic song American idol contestant, and she sounds like home.
Greyson Chance – "Dancing Next To Me,quot;: In this single lead from his next album, the queer artist relies on a new synth-pop sound that adapts to his sensual voice to a T. The boy we first met Ellen All those years ago he is a man now, and we are here for the glow.
Glass animals – "Your Love (Déjà Vu)": the first single from 2020 of the British band is irresistibly funky, with frontman Dave Bayley Doing the damn thing about a trip-hop rhythm that goes back to the vibrations of the mid-2000s that Timbaland and Neptunes put on the map.
Elohim – "Group therapy,quot;: before starting her tour of the same name, the mysterious singer of synth-pop offers what seems like an extremely catchy mission statement for her show series. "I just need to mix with some people / who are as weird as me," he sings in the choir. "I'm in the mood for group therapy."
Happy listening!
