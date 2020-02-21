The MixtapE! It presents BTS, Lauren Jauregui and more new musical themes.

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)

As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably heard Selena Gomez"Feel Me," finally released after she debuted live in 2016 on her Revival Tour. You may also have reviewed the hint of the sensual title of Weekendnext album of After hours and given Dwyane Waderap debut in Rick Ross& # 39; "Season ticket holder,quot; once again. But that is just the tip of the iceberg.

As always, we have heard (almost) everything that this New Music Friday has to offer and we return with the songs that stood out from the rest. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You are welcome.