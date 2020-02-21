The minor league teams eliminate the name of the Astros in the midst of the MLB poster theft scandal

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Little League teams in the United States are dropping their Astros name in an effort to distance themselves from the controversy surrounding the Houston MLB team in the wake of a trap scandal.

The Houston Astros of the MLB were caught stealing signals from pitchers with the use of technology, a practice that is illegal in professional baseball. The team office suffered multiple suspensions and fines, but no player was suspended.

The team itself also did not suffer any consequences, although many asked the league to take the title of the 2017 World Series of the Astros.

Across the country, Little League names their teams after their MLB counterparts, but several districts are suspending the name of the Astros due to the scandal.

Bob Bertoni, the District Administrator for the Little League of District 16/31 in Pennsylvania, told CNN that he recommended that the 23 presidents of his districts remove the Astros name from their team lists this year.

Bertoni said he made the decision for two reasons.

"One, we want to protect our players," he said. "We want to protect them from shame or be ridiculed simply by using the name of the team."

The second reason is that they want to use the topic as a teaching tool. Bertoni said the actions of the Astros go against his promise of the league, which says: "I will play fair and strive to win."

“When someone does something wrong, there have to be consequences. We want to build the characters of our players … and explain that there are consequences for their actions, "Bertoni said.

But the Pennsylvania League is not the only one that feels that way. Two Little Leagues in California have also eliminated the name of the Astros, according to the Orange County Registry. One in Buffalo, New York, did too.

"Many of us on the board are baseball purists, and we were really upset about what happened to the Astros," Amherst Central Little League general manager Keith Wing told WIVB. "We felt that the Astros did not deserve to have their name on the shirts of our young children."

Little League International, an organization that oversees baseball and softball leagues around the world, also intervened on the issue. Although he did not prohibit the use of the name Astros, he expressed its use as a teaching tool, as Bertoni and the districts of Pennsylvania did.

“We value our relationship with Major League Baseball and its efforts to expand opportunities for youth baseball and softball, and the best thing Little League International can do for MLB and the entire baseball community is to teach children how to practice sport according to the rules and with a high level of sportsmanship, "Little League International said in a statement to CNN.

Bertoni said the movement is temporary and that the teams will use the nickname again when the Astros restore their reputation.

