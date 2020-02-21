The messy Twitter verification process is making candidates wait

%MINIFYHTML654a65c01c4f5a045201b4092f64392611% %MINIFYHTML654a65c01c4f5a045201b4092f64392612%

On Friday morning, Jeff Sites, a challenger for Ohio Rep Jim Jordan, didn't have a blue verification badge on his official Twitter page. The sites had announced their campaign months before, so it should have been verified months ago. It calls the attention of a volunteer named Nancy Levine, who has been monitoring the Twitter plan to verify all candidates for 2020, and has been pressing Twitter specifically on behalf of the Sites.

After talking with Levine, The edge He contacted Twitter to ask about the nature of the delay; Within hours, the candidate was verified.

Even so, the situation of the Sites illustrates the ongoing disorder of the Twitter verification process, which the platform promotes as a key tool to prevent misinformation. Twitter says it has verified 822 candidates since it released the 2020 plan in December, but it still depends on people like Levine, who has no ties to any campaign, to push them into action.

This is how the process is supposed to work: Ballotpedia verifies that a candidate is legitimate, either by the candidate who contacts him or communicates with the campaign. Once Ballotpedia has verified the candidate, he adds it to a list of candidates that is provided weekly to Twitter. Twitter is supposed to verify the information and give the candidate the blue check mark.

Levine has been aware of which 2020 candidates are verified and not, and contacted The edge On Friday morning to indicate Sites has not yet been verified, although its primary election will be held on March 17. Levine has become a kind of watchdog for the candidates' Twitter badges.

She says she has contacted journalists and people on Twitter directly about more than a dozen candidates by 2020, many of whom are quickly verified after their consultations. Levine, who leans toward Democratic candidates, says he has not seen any evidence of bias against a party; He found Republicans and Democrats waiting for Twitter verification, sometimes several weeks after the candidate's Ballotpedia page was completed.

Levine has a history of this kind of agitation, first entering the public eye trying to convince New York Times to update a decade-long story about a woman who ran an unregistered pet charity. Margaret Sullivan, who was the Times"Public editor at that time, called Levine,quot; one of the most persistent people I've had contact with. "

Levine says he has followed Twitter after the verification process because he believes it levels the playing field. "The verification of the candidates is important, both to confer legitimacy and credibility to the candidates, as well as to guarantee structural advantages on Twitter, for example, the search location," Levine writes in an email to The edge. "In the era of dystopian misinformation, validating candidates and their messages is more important than ever."

Twitter admits that the ongoing process has a certain delay between when candidates register for Ballotpedia and when Twitter verifies them. Twitter stopped its general verification process in 2017, after it was criticized for verifying the account of a white supremacist. The company says that the goal of verifying primary candidates is to avoid giving unfair advantage to headlines in primary careers, which generally have greater visibility than challengers.

The election labels, which Twitter introduced in 2018, provide details about the position for which a candidate is running and were popular among candidates during the midterm elections, says Twitter. Beginning March 3, also known as Super Tuesday, the platform will bring back official election tags for candidates who qualify for the general election.

Image: Twitter

Verifying candidates is a part of Twitter's biggest mission, sometimes successful, sometimes not so much, to prevent erroneous information about the 2020 elections from spreading on its platform. Just before the Iowa caucuses, Twitter introduced a tool for US users. UU. They will report cases of voter suppression. A drop-down menu allows users to choose "is misleading about a political election,quot; or "intends to suppress or intimidate someone from voting,quot; as options. And on March 5, Twitter is expected to present its media manipulation policy aimed at curbing the use of videos and images manufactured on the platform.

For its part, Twitter says that its goal with the verification of primary candidates is to ensure that voters have as much impartial and accurate information about the candidates as possible. "Our entire process since its inception, the verification of candidates and the electoral tag program, has focused on being impartial," said Twitter spokesman Nicholas Pacilio.