The mayor of Palm Springs strikes back after Trump says "Windmills,quot; as hell "during the campaign rally – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors fired on President Donald Trump on Friday after the president’s recent comments exploded the Palm Springs windmills saying they "look like hell."

Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Colorado a day after making a 3-hour visit to the Rancho Mirage estate of Oracle President Larry Ellison when he criticized desert landmarks.

"They are everywhere. They are closed. They are rotting. They look like hell," he said.

Kors responded by calling the windmills "especially beautiful,quot; and praised the city's search for 100 percent carbon-free energy in the face of climate change.

"It is unfortunate that, at this critical moment in our history, we have a president who lies and denigrates clean green energy while hugging and promoting dirty energy, such as the extraction of coal and oil offshore, which is destroying our planet," Kors said in a statement.

Trump has accused windmills of killing birds and bald eagles, as well as being an eyesore.

The president made similar comments about windmills while campaigning in 2016.

As reported by The Desert Sun, during a segment on Herman Cain's radio show, Trump said they looked like a "junk yard,quot; and that it was "the worst he has ever seen."

