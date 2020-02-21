The long and slow death of the Australian car industry

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's number is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australian office.

This week's news that General Motors will put aside the Holden brand and that production of the 164-year-old brand will cease by 2021 was particularly harsh. At a time when forest fires threaten to destroy our wildlife and lead us to question many aspects of our national character, it seemed a particularly cruel blow to lose such a brand wrapped in Australian identity.

%MINIFYHTML0c7ecdbfa7bc35a6e7ce91b54d39575511% %MINIFYHTML0c7ecdbfa7bc35a6e7ce91b54d39575512%

Of course, this final chapter in Holden's story had been in development for years. Many people point out 2013, the year that then treasurer Joe Hockey challenged Holden to "clarify,quot; his manufacturing plans in a speech in the Federal Parliament.

Days later, Holden announced that it would stop manufacturing in Australia, and in 2017 the last car built in Australia left the production line.

The Times has reported on the long and slow death of the Australian auto industry over the years, with a story in 2017 when the last Holden factory closed, and also in 2014 when it became clear that our auto industry was a thing of the past . In that article, John Mellor wrote: "For Australians, all that remains is to sit back and wait for the inevitable end of a venerable, distinctive and once vibrant industry."