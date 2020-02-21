The long and slow death of the Australian car industry

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's number is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australian office.
This week's news that General Motors will put aside the Holden brand and that production of the 164-year-old brand will cease by 2021 was particularly harsh. At a time when forest fires threaten to destroy our wildlife and lead us to question many aspects of our national character, it seemed a particularly cruel blow to lose such a brand wrapped in Australian identity.
Of course, this final chapter in Holden's story had been in development for years. Many people point out 2013, the year that then treasurer Joe Hockey challenged Holden to "clarify,quot; his manufacturing plans in a speech in the Federal Parliament.
Days later, Holden announced that it would stop manufacturing in Australia, and in 2017 the last car built in Australia left the production line.
The Times has reported on the long and slow death of the Australian auto industry over the years, with a story in 2017 when the last Holden factory closed, and also in 2014 when it became clear that our auto industry was a thing of the past . In that article, John Mellor wrote: "For Australians, all that remains is to sit back and wait for the inevitable end of a venerable, distinctive and once vibrant industry."
There are innumerable ramifications in the Holden news, beyond the obvious loss of jobs (the company still employs hundreds of workers in Australia and New Zealand).
What will the New Zealand cops conduct once Holdens is no longer available?
Each of Australia's main political parties is busy blaming the other, without offering much in the way of hope or positive solutions. And if you have an old Holden sitting in your garage, it becomes much more valuable: according to a press release from Lloyd & # 39; s Auctions, a dealer of old cars (among other things), the value of the old Holdens doubled in the 24 hour period after GM's announcement.
Much of the torrent of sadness over the loss of Holden is shrouded in nostalgia, nostalgia for a time when manufacturing was booming and the Australian summers were long and lazy and beach-oriented, not as Damien Cave wrote in the analysis of This week's news, "When summer is feared. When air filters buzz in homes that are bunkers, with children locked inside. When the song of birds and the whisper of marsupials on the mountain give way to a mysterious and smoke-filled silence.
Damien's analysis touched on something else: that Australians are hungry for a way forward, one that addresses the realities of a changing economy and climate.
If we had leaders who gave us hope for that positive path forward, many Australians say, perhaps these losses would not feel so hopeless.
