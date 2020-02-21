"The Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; comes Monday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb9e65b2cd1c517d0db193bb53766fdc011% %MINIFYHTMLb9e65b2cd1c517d0db193bb53766fdc012%

– What the explosives could not achieve last Sunday, teams with a crane will handle on Monday.

The rest of an office building called the "Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; will be removed between 9:00 a.m. and noon on Monday, February 24.

Part of the 11-story office building on the corner of North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue is still at an angle, despite multiple attempts to tear it down on Sunday, February 16.

%MINIFYHTMLb9e65b2cd1c517d0db193bb53766fdc013% %MINIFYHTMLb9e65b2cd1c517d0db193bb53766fdc014%

%MINIFYHTMLb9e65b2cd1c517d0db193bb53766fdc015% %MINIFYHTMLb9e65b2cd1c517d0db193bb53766fdc016%

Over the past week, it has been one of the most popular Instagram places in Dallas.

People have been appearing for much of Monday to take pictures of the "Leaning Tower of Dallas."

“I saw the photos and thought,‘ I have to go see them. I have to go see him, "said Eric Martinez.

Sunday's failure was Monday's internet sensation, when crowds gathered to see the frozen building halfway through the demolition.

The stubborn leftover is the central axis that contained the elevator and the stairs, according to Lloyd B. Nabors Demolition.

But for everyone else, it's the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

“We had to come and take our picture with her leaning, just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Now we have ours. We think it should stay, ”said Kelley Breeding.

The demolition of Lloyd D. Nabors reminds the public 2828 N. Haskell Avenue is a construction site and asks that pedestrians respect the fenced area and observers on the site.

The final demolition work will lay the foundation for the development of The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use project of De La Vega Development.

The Central will feature next-generation offices, residential, hospitality, experimental food and beverage options, as well as wellness and entertainment offers.