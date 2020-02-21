The "Landon Law,quot; highlights the need for security in the grain container – Up News Info

– Two legislative committees heard a distressed request for help Thursday at the Minnesota State Capitol.

It came from Michele Gran, who lost his son, Landon Gran, 18, in an accident last August. His legs were trapped in endless sweeping inside a neighbor's grain container. The teenager was ready to begin his senior year at St. Peter High School.

Agriculture has long been one of the most dangerous professions in the United States. Federal statistics say that farmers are 800% more likely to die at work than other workers.

%MINIFYHTMLe35634fc3398f7f4a2b3e90a17a5e02b11% %MINIFYHTMLe35634fc3398f7f4a2b3e90a17a5e02b12%

But Gran's death has an afflicted community that says enough.

"This has been since August that I've been fighting for this, so to get to this point, it's really surreal," Michele said.

Through her tears, and sitting next to her surviving son James, Michele testified by the "Landon Law,quot;, which would provide $ 500,000 in subsidies for farmers for the grain container's safety equipment.

"I don't want his death to be in vain. We have to make changes to agricultural security measures, which are so important," Michele said.

"Growing up, you talk to the farmers … everyone knows someone," said James Gran. "And it has almost come as a fact of life, and I don't think it's necessary."

After Landon's death, neighbors and friends created a tractor procession as a tribute. Many of Landon's classmates in St. Peter sat somberly in the House audience to show their support.

READ MORE: Governor Tim Walz proclaims "Grain Container Safety Week,quot;

"I think it is important that it does not happen again. There is nothing we can do to change the past, but I hope we can do something for the future," said classmate Bennett DeBlieck.

Michele and James Gran also testified before a Senate hearing at the Capitol. There are also bills in the Senate that would provide funds for scholarships for education and equipment to help improve the safety of the grain store.

There have been at least eight deaths related to grain storage in Minnesota since last June.