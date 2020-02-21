The jury of Weinstein indicates that it is divided into the most serious charges | USA news

The jury who deliberated in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial said Friday that he is blocked by the most serious charges.

In a note sent to the judge during their lunch hour, jurors asked a question asking if it was permissible to be suspended from two charges of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on other charges.

After consulting with Weinstein's prosecutors and lawyers, Judge James Burke told the jury of seven men and five women to continue working to obtain a unanimous verdict on all charges and sent them back to continue deliberating.

Weinstein's lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Burke refused to do so.

The jury, on its fourth day of deliberations, has focused particularly on the key aspect of the two charges of predatory sexual assault: the accusations of the Soprano actress Annabella Sciorra that Weinstein raped her and practiced oral sex for the force in the mid-1990s.

Jurors began the day on Friday by listening to a reading of Sciorra's interrogation and the prosecutor's follow-up questions. About 90 minutes after reading, jurors notified the judge that they had "heard enough,quot; and resumed their deliberations.

Sciorra testified almost a month ago. She was the first accuser to testify at the trial followed closely.

The jury already focused on the emails that Weinstein sent regarding Sciorra, including those from the private Israeli spy agency that allegedly enlisted to dig up potential prosecutors while journalists worked on stories about accusations against him in 2017.

Sciorra, now 59, was the first accuser to testify and took the position of a witness almost a month ago, telling the jury how the once powerful movie magnate unexpectedly appeared at the door of his Manhattan apartment before breaking in and rape and force oral sex on her in late 1993 or early 1994.

In the interrogation, Sciorra was questioned about why she opened her door in the first place and found no way to escape if she was under attack.

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, asked: "Why didn't you try to run out of the apartment? Did you scratch it? Did you try to get your eyes on it?"

Actor Annabella Sciorra arrives in court to testify as a witness in the case of film producer Harvey Weinstein in New York City, New York, USA. UU. (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Prosecutors say Sciorra only weighed around 110 pounds (50 kg) in those days, so it was no match for the 300-pound Weinstein (136 kg).

"He was too big,quot; to fight, he told the jury. "It was scary."

Weinstein, 67, is charged with five charges stemming from the accusations of Sciorra and two other women: an aspiring actress who says she raped her in March 2013 and a former film and television production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, who He says he had forced oral sex on her in March 2006.

Sciorra's accusations are key to the most serious charges that jurors are weighing in the case: two charges of predatory sexual assault, which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The charge requires prosecutors to prove that a defendant committed a prior rape or other sexual offense, but does not have the statue of restriction restrictions that would prevent his charges from being considered by themselves.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein listening to the testimony that was read during the jury's deliberations in his trial for sexual assault (Jane Rosenberg / Reuters)

Weinstein has maintained that any sexual encounter was agreed upon.

Sciorra was made public in a story in The New Yorker in October 2017 after one of the few people who claim to have told about the incident, actress Rosie Pérez, told journalist Ronan Farrow that she should call her.

Sciorra did not get involved in the criminal case until later. His accusations were not part of the original accusation when Weinstein was arrested in May 2018, but after some legal changes, they were included in an update last August.

Weinstein's lawyers struggled to get her out of the case in the pre-trial period, arguing in vain that prosecutors should not be allowed to use their claims because they preceded the promulgation of the predatory sexual assault charge in 2006.

Weinstein's lawyers have also argued that it is clearly unfair to make the producer defend himself from something that allegedly happened more than a quarter of a century ago. They claim that prosecutors put Sciorra in the case to obtain a marquee name on the witness stand.

"Annabella was taken to this case for only one reason," Rotunno said in her final argument last week. "They brought her so that there was a witness who had something of stellar power, a witness you can recognize and a witness whose name could mean something."