The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial is at a standstill, ordered by a judge to continue the deliberation

The 12 jurors in the trial for sexual assault against the dishonest film producer are ordered to continue deliberating after claiming they are in a stalemate.

Sworn in Harvey weinstein The sexual assault trial in New York has been ordered to continue the deliberations after reaching a stalemate.

A spokesperson for the 12-member panel informed the Manhattan Supreme Court judge, James Burke, on Friday, February 21, 2020 that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on the two felony charges of predatory sexual assault, involving a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In the note sent to the judge, jurors asked if they were allowed to present unanimous verdicts on the other, minor charges, and be hung up for the predatory charge.

Judge Burke made it clear that everyone must agree on each charge.

"It is not uncommon for a jury to have difficulty reaching a unanimous verdict, or that they believe they will never be able to reach a unanimous verdict," he told them, before requesting that discussions continue on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of criminal sexual act, in connection with alleged incidents with production assistant Mimi Haleyi and former aspiring actress. Jessica Mann in New York in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

Prosecutors also used the testimony of "The sopranos"Actress Annabella Sciorra, who claims that the movie mogul unfortunately raped her in the early 1990s, to support charges of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein, who did not testify during the trial, argues that all sexual acts were consensual.