The greats of Manchester United attend the funeral of Harry Gregg in Coleraine | Soccer news





A mourner has a service order at the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer Harry Gregg

The funeral of the great Manchester United Harry Gregg took place in his hometown of Coleraine in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Former Northern Ireland international Gregg, who was named the best goalkeeper in the 1958 World Cup, died earlier this week at age 87.

He will always be associated with the Munich Air Disaster on February 6, 1958, when a plane carrying young Manchester United from Matt Busby back from a European game in the former Yugoslavia crashed on a snowy runway after a resupply stop. made out of fuel.

Gregg survived the accident that claimed 23 lives and returned twice to the burning fuselage to drag his teammates and strangers to a safe place.

Sir Bobby Charlton arrives for the funeral of former teammate Harry Gregg

He rescued United Sir Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet players from BEA flight 609, as well as a 20-month-old baby and his seriously injured pregnant mother.

Charlton was among those who gathered to say goodbye to a goalkeeper whose courage after the 1958 disaster is part of the club's folklore.

Members of United legends, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law also attended the service.

His funeral was celebrated casually on the anniversary of the death of Duncan Edwards. The 21-year-old United States and England star was the final victim of the disaster, dying in a Munich hospital two weeks after the tragedy.

Members of the Edwards family attended Gregg's funeral at St. Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. The church in the city center was crowded, with a large crowd listening outside in the rain.

In nine years at United, Gregg played 247 times, even in a 3-0 victory over Sheffield on Wednesday just 13 days after the Munich tragedy.

Gregg became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when Sir Matt Busby & # 39; s United paid Doncaster £ 23,000 in 1957.

He won only 25 games with his country during an international race that was hampered by an injury.

Gregg made 247 appearances for Manchester United

Gregg's son, John-Henry, paid tribute to his father on behalf of the family. He joked that his arrival in heaven can disturb the tranquility.

"I think that my father's life is something, even though we are suffering, that it should be celebrated because, as they say, it was certainly a unique case," he said.

An additional statement from the Gregg family said: "The Gregg family would like to express our gratitude and awe at the level of support we have received and seen since Harry's death, Carolyn's husband and Linda's father, Karen, Julie, Jane., Suzanne and John-Henry.

"The family has been overwhelmed by the coverage both locally and worldwide. The large volume of private messages that have been received and those published on social networks has been incredible. Reading them has given us all great encouragement and comfort in this, otherwise sad hour.

Gregg was named best goalkeeper in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden

"Although his background was firmly rooted in football, we were surprised by the outpouring of admiration granted by the entire sports community and, in fact, from all walks of life."

"In his own words, being transferred to Manchester United was like a dream come true, but if the truth is told, he would have paid to have played for them, if he had been a rich man."

He was also incredibly proud of his connection with Coleraine and even more so with that of Northern Ireland.

"Although it hurts us deeply as a family, we hope that this time and the funeral itself can be used as an opportunity for supporters everywhere to celebrate their great life, achievements and partnerships."

"To conclude, we would like to express our particular thanks to all the support that is received from local authorities, businesses and those who help with the logistics of funeral arrangements."