The government will ban telecommunications providers from countries that do not allow the purchase of Indian companies – Latest news

NEW DELHI: The Telecommunications Department will prohibit telecommunications providers in those countries that reject or exclude Indian providers from providing network equipment used for Wi-Fi, landlines and cellular networks, including 5G services, in their respective markets premises, according to an official order.

The order is part of the government's public procurement order (Preference to do in India) of 2017, which plans to obtain products manufactured in the country to encourage & # 39; Make in India & # 39 ;.

"Any foreign government that does not allow Indian suppliers to participate and / or compete in the acquisition of telecommunications equipment, clause 10 (d) of the Public Purchase Order (Preference to do in India) 2017 in relation to with the telecommunications items mentioned above. "the order sent by the DoT to all the central government departments and public sector units on February 19.

This includes Wi-Fi access points, routers, fiber optic cable, business routers and related technology, integrated broadband systems, broadband transmission equipment, modems, etc.

Section 10 (d) of the order establishes that if the nodal ministry determines that the Indian suppliers of an item cannot participate or compete in the acquisition by any foreign government, then it may restrict or exclude bidders from that country from Eligibility for the acquisition of that item. article and other articles related to that nodal ministry.

The Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade identifies DoT as the nodal department to implement the provisions related to the acquisition of goods, services or works related to the telecommunications sector.

