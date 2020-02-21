The Golden Contract: live broadcast of billboard fights at York Hall | Boxing News

















Live broadcast of The Golden Contract billboard

Watch a live broadcast of The Golden Contract's billboard before the semifinals begin tonight at Sky Sports.

The featherweight and super lightweight tournaments will continue at 7:30 p.m. at Sky Sports Action, but you can also enjoy the action of a full bill at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Golden Contract Card Burim Ahmeti v Ryan Hibbert Light heavyweight Elliot Whale v Carl Turney Welterweight Inder Bassi v Paul Cummings Super welterweight William Hamilton v Jan Hrazdira Cruiserweight

Watch a live stream on the Sky Sports website, the app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

After the billboard ends, you can tune into the Gold Contract semifinals, with a lucrative multi-fight contract at stake for the winner.

Superlight Semifinals

Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori

Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue

Featherweight Semifinals

Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh

Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens

Watch The Golden Contract semifinals on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. in Sky Sports Action.