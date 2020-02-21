The Golden Contract: live broadcast of billboard fights at York Hall | Boxing News

Lisa Witt
The Gold Contract semifinals, Friday, live at Sky Sports Action at 7:30 p.m.

Live broadcast of The Golden Contract billboard

Watch a live broadcast of The Golden Contract's billboard before the semifinals begin tonight at Sky Sports.

The featherweight and super lightweight tournaments will continue at 7:30 p.m. at Sky Sports Action, but you can also enjoy the action of a full bill at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Golden Contract Card

Burim Ahmeti v Ryan Hibbert Light heavyweight
Elliot Whale v Carl Turney Welterweight
Inder Bassi v Paul Cummings Super welterweight
William Hamilton v Jan Hrazdira Cruiserweight

Watch a live stream on the Sky Sports website, the app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

After the billboard ends, you can tune into the Gold Contract semifinals, with a lucrative multi-fight contract at stake for the winner.

Superlight Semifinals
Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori
Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue

Featherweight Semifinals
Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh
Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens

Watch The Golden Contract semifinals on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. in Sky Sports Action.

