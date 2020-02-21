The Friends Reunion special with the original cast will take place in May. See the details!

After months of rumor and speculation, HBO Max has announced that the original six cast members of the classic 90's comedy friends Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will meet in May for a special without a script.

Sixteen years after the NBC series of ten seasons came to an end, the main cast will meet on the original sound stage in the Warner Bros. studio lot, Stage 24, for a celebration of the series.

"I guess I could call this place where everyone was together again: we met David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be scheduled along with the entire Friends library," Kevin Reilly, HBO content director Max and the president of TBS, TNT and TruTV, said in a statement.

Reilly added that he realized friends when he was in the "early stages of development,quot;, and also had the opportunity to work on the series. He is delighted to see how comedy has caught viewers generation after generation.

Reilly says that the classic sitcom enters an era in which friends and the public met in real time, and HBO Max believes that the special meeting will capture that spirit by uniting the original and new fans.

In addition to the transmission platform statement, the six main cast members published the same friends issued a photo on their respective Instagram pages, and everyone wrote "It's happening,quot; in the caption. The only one who did his thing was LeBlanc, who jokingly published a MIXTURE Issue photo instead.

friends He ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, and turned all the main cast members into instant superstars. After the series came to an end, the actors went on to different projects both on television and in cinema. But, to this day, everyone is known primarily for their work in Friends.

"friends it was the most important and dearest project for Jen (Aniston), "said a source Persons magazine. “When he finished, he basically cried for days. Everyone knows how much their fans want a gathering of friends. ”

the friends The special meeting, plus the 236 episodes of the original series, will be available on HBO Max when it launches in May.



