The enmity EU fails to cover the Brexit hole in the new budget | News

%MINIFYHTML51fc9cc97b57203bc30d49d3055fc35211% %MINIFYHTML51fc9cc97b57203bc30d49d3055fc35212%

European Union leaders fought on Friday for their next long-term budget after fearful talks about a huge Brexit hole in their joint coffers, with the poorest countries demanding more help and their "frugal,quot; peers determined to control the expenditure.

Brexit has left the EU below about 75 billion euros ($ 81 billion) and the remaining 27 EU countries failed to agree this week on the overall size of the block budget for 2021-27 or How to spend it

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML51fc9cc97b57203bc30d49d3055fc35213% %MINIFYHTML51fc9cc97b57203bc30d49d3055fc35214%

"We have to recognize that the differences are too big to reach an agreement," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after two days of talks in the EU center, Brussels.

%MINIFYHTML51fc9cc97b57203bc30d49d3055fc35215% %MINIFYHTML51fc9cc97b57203bc30d49d3055fc35216%

Setting the budget has always been a tug of war, but this time it was more fierce than ever because the exit of the UK block last month came amid new and costly challenges, from climate change to migration management and a growing digital economy.

The confrontation has exposed divisions between northern and southern countries, between east and west, and between more developed and less advanced economies.

Net payers called the "Four Frugal,quot; – Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands – stepped on their heels, demanding that the budget be limited to 1 percent of the total economic output of the block.

The beneficiaries of the generous brochures opposed deep cuts in development aid and agricultural subsidies compared to those they receive in the current 2014-2020 plan.

"No one was really satisfied," said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia, one of the countries that seeks more help.

The dispute also underscored the fact that, after the agitation of the Brexit that united them, the block still has many problems that divide it.

"These divisions are there. We don't need Britain for that. They were playing during the financial crisis a decade ago, during the immigration crisis, now we are looking at them on budget issues," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

& # 39; Proposal by Frankenstein & # 39;

After almost 30 hours of complex negotiations, the leaders were no closer to an agreement than when they met on Thursday, with a proposal to set the budget at 1.074 percent of the continent's gross national income, or about 1.09 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion).

A new 1,069 percent plan also failed to impress and was rated by an EU official as "a proposal by Frankenstein."

The "four frugal,quot; strongly opposed a scheme that would allocate a third for development aid to help the poorest regions grow and another third for support to farmers, a key priority for Paris.

Germany, the power of the EU and the largest net contributor, was upset to take the worst part of the Brexit deficit and get worse than France.

Berlin, Vienna and others wanted to focus more on border management after the European migration crisis of 2015-16, as well as addressing climate change, strengthening security and modernizing the block's economy through digital investment.

There will have to be a new summit, or summits, to reach an agreement on the line, but no date has been set for now. Without an agreement by the end of the year, the block will have to freeze much of its activity from 2021.

"In the past two or three meetings have always been needed to achieve a result," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz.