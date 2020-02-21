The director of & # 39; Parasite & # 39; brings to light an honest letter he received from Martin Scorsese

%MINIFYHTML2bc1cf397f4eb7d0213c3d11ea9db22f11% %MINIFYHTML2bc1cf397f4eb7d0213c3d11ea9db22f12%

During a press conference in South Korea, Bong Joon Ho releases the message of support that the director of & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; He gave it in the wake of his historic victories at the Oscars.

"Parasite"Director Bong Joon Ho was moved to receive a message of support from Martin Scorsese in the wake of his historic victory at the Oscars.

The filmmaker took home four main awards at the prestigious Hollywood ceremony earlier this month, with the thriller becoming the first non-English language project to claim the Best Film award, as well as the first to succeed both in the International Feature Film as in the Best Movie categories.

During a press conference in his native country, South Korea, the director revealed that Scorsese, one of his heroes on the screen, had sent him a letter of encouragement after his great victories.

"This morning I received a letter from Martin Scorsese," Bong shared. "I can't tell you what the letter says because it's something personal. But in the end he wrote: & # 39; You've done well. Now rest. But don't rest for a long time & # 39;".

Bong added: "He went on to say that he and other directors were waiting for my next movie."

The sweet exchange arises after Bong praised Scorsese for accepting the Oscar for Best Director, for which the "Taxi Driver" icon was also nominated forthe Irish".

"When I was young and I started at the cinema, there was a saying that I recorded deeply in my heart that is: & # 39; The most personal is the most creative & # 39;", Bong recalls. "That date was from our great Martin Scorsese."

"Parasite" also earned Bong the award for Best Original Screenplay.