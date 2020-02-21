The daughter of Eddie Murphy, Bria's body, ashamed of gaining weight

Instagram

The daughter of the actor of & # 39; Dolemite is my name & # 39; With his ex-wife Nicole Murphy, who used to be a model, he shows his most complete figure at the opening of his art exhibition.

Eddie murphyBria's daughter was the center of attention at the opening of her art exhibition on Thursday, February 20 at night, but some people chose to focus on the negative. The 30-year-old painter, who used to be a runway model, was ashamed of the body after showing her most complete figure while attending the Art 4 All opening in downtown Los Angeles.

Bria, who is Eddie's first child along with his ex-wife Nicole Murphy, she became peculiarly glamorous with a yellow sequin dress, which she combined with Nike sneakers in black and white. He seemed to gain some weight, compared to his previous appearance as a model.

Eddie Murphy supports his daughter Bria at the opening of his art exhibition in Los Angeles.

Some people turned to Twitter to evaluate Bria's most complete figure, and one left an unpleasant comment: "He got Eddie's genes, not Nicole's." Another critic wrote: "She is built as Teairra Mari of Love & Hiphop. "

Another predicted Bria's look in the future, but she was wrong in age: "The poor woman is still 20 years old. It will look like Lizzo at 35. "Someone else intervened:" Not good, she used to have such a great body. "

Others compared Bria with her mother Nicole, who attended Thursday's event to support her. "Son, how do you make your MOM worse than you? And you out here looking like a Tami Roman double trick LOL, "someone wrote. Another said:" She looks insecure next to her own mom … "

There are also some people who speculate that Bria is "pregnant" or "could be hiding a pregnancy."

However, since then many have come in defense of Bria, and one of them applauded those who hate: "People stay focused on the wrong thing. I'm not sure how a small weight gain can overshadow their tremendous artistic ability." .

Another added similarly: "People do too much. If she has gained a little more weight, what! I'd rather be healthy than an anorexic or build a hoe for the body. So quick to judge the woman instead to admire the beauty of art … smdh ".

Eddie also dated his girlfriend. Butcher Paige to join his daughter and ex-wife Nicole at the opening of the exhibition. The pair coordinated in color in black numbers.

Eddie and Nicole married from 1993 until they filed for divorce in 2005 and their divorce ended in 2006. They have five children together, Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella. The "Dr. Dolittle" star also has five other children with five different women.