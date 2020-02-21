The company that buys .org offers to sign a contract that prohibits price increases

%MINIFYHTML99c4902cd385baee535997a2c33c464a11% %MINIFYHTML99c4902cd385baee535997a2c33c464a12%

Ethos Capital, the company that controversially buys the top-level domain .org, is trying to appease critics with a set of new rules. Legally binding agreements would prohibit high rate increases for non-profit domain owners, and would establish an independent "board of directors,quot; that could veto attempts at censorship or inappropriate use of data. The rules would take effect if Ethos successfully acquires the Public Interest Registry (PIR), a nonprofit organization that manages .org.

ICANN, which monitors the top-level Internet domains, is currently analyzing the acquisition. President and CEO Göran Marby previously expressed his unease with the agreement, and PIR announced today that it will extend the review period until March 20.

ICANN has not yet taken a position on the latest proposal. "We are in the process (of) analyzing the information we have received and, therefore, we have no comment beyond the fact that we welcome Ethos' efforts to engage with the Internet Society community and customers of. org, and we look forward to the outcome of those discussions, "Marby said in a statement to The edge. The California attorney general requested information from ICANN last month about the sale and also a group of legislators, including the presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The California secretary of state and others raised questions about the agreement

PIR said it will "continue to work collaboratively,quot; to address any outstanding issues with ICANN. In addition to the above details, Ethos and PIR undertook to create a "Community Enabling Fund,quot; to support the .org initiatives, and PIR promised to publish an annual transparency report. Meanwhile, price restrictions would prohibit Ethos from increasing domain registration and renewal fees by more than 10 percent per year (on average) over the next eight years.

PIR and Ethos announced their agreement last year, and the Internet Society (ISOC), which founded PIR, says the sale of one billion dollars will provide much-needed funds. But critics have expressed concern about a private equity company that controls a valuable resource for nonprofit groups.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation and other non-profit organizations asked ISOC to stop the sale. A recently founded group called "Cooperativa de Registrantes Corporation .ORG,quot;, which includes the founding president of ICANN, Esther Dyson, and the executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation, Katherine Maher, has requested control of .org. Even ISOC President Andrew Sullivan said he was "uncomfortable,quot; with the lack of transparency.

The press release from Ethos and PIR quotes Sullivan praising the new agreements. “Ethos shows that he has been listening to the questions that some have raised. Ethos has responded by incorporating its commitments on pricing, censorship and data use policies in a legally binding contract, and giving ICANN and the community the ability to keep Ethos to its commitments, "the statement said.