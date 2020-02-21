The co-host of & # 39; The Real & # 39 ;, Amanda Seales, turns off in & # 39; Extra & # 39; to mention Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

%MINIFYHTML1505d1da8209012bf56e4e3f1fac45a411% %MINIFYHTML1505d1da8209012bf56e4e3f1fac45a412%

Warner Bros. Television

That is not the only time Jenn Lahmers seems to bother Seales in an interview with other co-hosts of & # 39; The Real & # 39; while calling her & # 39; newbie & # 39; while talking about the daytime talk show that reaches its 1000th episode.

Up News Info –

"The real"The co-hosts celebrated the 1000th episode of the show and stopped on" Extra TV "for an interview with Jenn Lahmers. While they were talking about the exciting milestone that the talk show reached during the day, things went well during the interview. However, that changed after Lashmers brought the issue of supposed time between Amanda Seales and fellow co-host Jeannie Mai Until the discussion.

At one point, Lashmers pointed to Seales: "You and Jeannie have encountered a couple of issues …", before Seales quickly interrupted her. "Do we have? Stop … Not because you know what …" snapped Seales.

%MINIFYHTML1505d1da8209012bf56e4e3f1fac45a413% %MINIFYHTML1505d1da8209012bf56e4e3f1fac45a414%

"It comes with the territory, right?" Lashmers continued to ask, to which Seales replied: "That is not the territory we come from. We are not hitting heads. And I think it is very, very important, especially at a table of diverse women …". Mai agreed and encouraged Seales to continue explaining, saying, "Say it."

%MINIFYHTML1505d1da8209012bf56e4e3f1fac45a415% %MINIFYHTML1505d1da8209012bf56e4e3f1fac45a416%

"… to delineate very clearly the difference between having a difference of opinion than the bulldozer heads. You will know when I am bumping heads because when I bump my heads, there will only be one head stopped and, as you can see, we are still here," he added. . Seales and Mai roasted in silence.

<br />

That was not the only time Lashmers seemed to bother Seales. At the beginning of the interview, Lashmers said: "1,000 episodes. Does it seem like it's already six seasons? … I don't want to say for you because you're a rookie." Seales looked at the camera and said: "But I've been in this game for a long time." Co-host Loni love You could also see Seales assuring by taking Seales hands and giving him a gesture of approval.