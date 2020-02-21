The car thief suspect drives to jail after the victim tracks him: "Welcome home!"

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (Up News Info Local) – A man accused of stealing a car went to jail after the victim helped him locate him, according to Kentucky police.

Krystal Thompson said her golden sedan was stolen early Wednesday while buying groceries at a Walmart in Shepherdsville.

"I went to put my purchases in my car and it wasn't there," Thompson told WLKY, a Up News Info affiliate.

The mother of three employees alerted the store employees and presented a police report. Then, her husband picked her up from the store and the couple began driving on Kentucky Route 44, heading home.

“And as we get off 44, we pass another car and I don't think about any of that, but my husband says: & # 39; Oh my God! & # 39; And I say, & # 39; What? & # 39; And he is, like, & # 39; I think that was your car! & # 39; ”Said Thompson.

She and her husband turned around and began following Joshua Altizer, 22, who later said police were driving her car. He called 911 again.

"I tell you minute by minute, where we are, where you are going," Thompson said.

The officers reached them and told Thompson and her husband to retire. According to police, Altizer accelerated and led the officers in a high-speed chase.

The persecution ended in the most unlikely place when Altizer made his way to the Bullitt County Detention Center.

"The fact that he took him to jail, I was like," Wow! & # 39; "Thompson said, laughing.

Police say Altizer fled the officers but was eventually arrested. Thompson's car was returned to her with minor damage.

"I didn't expect to see him anymore, and the fact that we did it was a miracle," he said.

While they were standing in the jail parking lot, Thompson had only one thing to say to Altizer.

"Absolutely, I said," Welcome home, "he said.

Altizer was charged with theft by illegally taking a vehicle, fleeing the police and receiving stolen property.

