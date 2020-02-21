The big money promises of the Democrats give way to the reality of the 2020 race – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML96f769b9a977ebd45743c893c2b845ef11% %MINIFYHTML96f769b9a977ebd45743c893c2b845ef12%

WASHINGTON (AP) – Many Democratic presidential candidates launched their campaigns last year with bold promises to refuse help from the Super Political Action Committee (PAC) and dark money groups. But as the realities of a hard primary struggle sink, those promises fade.

Elizabeth Warren, one of the fiercest critics of money in politics, was the last one in the White House in the hope of receiving help from a large-money organization that can raise and spend unlimited amounts on behalf of political candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders have done the same.

%MINIFYHTML96f769b9a977ebd45743c893c2b845ef13% %MINIFYHTML96f769b9a977ebd45743c893c2b845ef14%

The Democratic battle to face President Donald Trump is entering a new critical phase, as more than a dozen states vote in the next two weeks with approximately one third of the delegates needed to win the nomination at stake. The campaign financing disclosures made to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday offered a clearer vision of who will have the resources to deepen the calendar and who will be forced to consider the sustainability of their candidacy soon.

%MINIFYHTML96f769b9a977ebd45743c893c2b845ef15% %MINIFYHTML96f769b9a977ebd45743c893c2b845ef16%

The disclosures include campaign expenses and fundraising details for the month of January and exposed the raw financial options ahead for those other than former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sanders.

Bloomberg, a billionaire, plunged more than $ 400 million into his campaign, while Sanders is driven by an army of taxpayers whose renewable flow of small online contributions helped him accumulate $ 25 million in January alone.

"Our campaign has created a national organization that involves voters daily," said Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey. "With more than 2,400 employees in 43 states today, Mike is the only candidate with the track record and resources to build the national infrastructure that Democrats need to beat Donald Trump."

In contrast, Warren raised $ 10.4 million, had only $ 2.2 million in reserve at the end of the month and took out a $ 400,000 line of credit. Since then, in the month of February, his campaign said he had raised $ 17 million, some of them after a lively debate Wednesday night.

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $ 8.8 million in January and had $ 7.1 million in the bank. And Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar had $ 2.8 million on hand, although she has raised more than $ 6 million since a major debate before the New Hampshire primary.

Even Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whose unlikely rise to fame was driven in part by his massive success in raising funds earlier in the contest, reported receiving a dull $ 6 million in January. He also had only $ 6.6 million in cash on hand after burning $ 14.1 million that month. His campaign says he has received another $ 11 million since then, but has not said how much of that he has spent.

That gives Sanders and Bloomberg an overwhelming advantage over Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a dozen states will hold contests.

Party leaders have always worried that Sanders, a democratic socialist, will lose to Trump due to his adoption of leftist politics. Now, after a neck and neck demonstration against Buttigieg in Iowa, followed by a victory in New Hampshire, he is the best prepared to capture the nomination.

Bloomberg, with its unlimited resources, has become a centrist candidate who has the money to compete with Sanders. But after a widely publicized debate on Wednesday, where Warren eviscerated him, some also doubt that possibility.

Many now regret that the first days of primary school were dominated by promises of money sources that campaigns would reject instead of building a fundraising network to compete with Trump. Together with the Republican National Committee, he has raised more than $ 525 million for his reelection effort since early 2019.

“It was a big mistake to try to meet this level of financial purity. The only person who can do it is Bernie Sanders, nobody else can do it. Barack Obama could not, Hillary Clinton could not and Donald Trump could not, "said Rufus Gifford, a leading Democratic fundraiser who held high-level positions in the two Obama campaigns." That will be the lesson of this primary, especially if Bernie Sanders wins. "

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, was a notable addition on Thursday to the ranks of people who accepted the help of a super PAC, who are prohibited from coordinating spending decisions with the candidates they support.

"It can't be the case that a group of people keep them and only one or two don't," he said while campaigning in Nevada.

On Wednesday, the Persist PAC group announced that it would spend more than $ 1 million on advertising to support it.

"While we respect their views and agree on the need for a financial reform of the campaign, we believe that this election is too important and we want to do what we can within the limits of the existing law to support them," said Christina. Reynolds, vice president of the EMILY Group List, which contributed $ 250,000 to the group, as well as another called Kitchen Table Conversations PAC that is supporting Klobuchar.

In the past, Warren and his allies tried to pressure their rivals to reject their support. She strongly criticized Biden for reversing her promise of super PAC in November. The group that supports it, Unite the Country, spent $ 7.2 million on its behalf.

His campaign also went to Buttigieg, which is backed by VoteVets, an organization that operates both a super PAC. The group, which supports veterans who run for office, such as Buttigieg, has spent more than $ 630,000 on ads that support it in Nevada, which will keep its committees on Saturday.

Even Sanders, who has criticized the super PAC and nonprofit dark money groups for years, has relied on them for help. It is backed by Our Revolution and a handful of other nonprofit organizations, which function in the same way as super PACs but do not have to disclose to their donors and will not have to report financial activity to the IRS until after the election. He founded Our Revolution after his defeat in 2016 before Hillary Clinton, who has raised almost $ 1 million, according to the tax returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Much of it came from those who contributed sums of six figures. During the 2016 elections, he also benefited from the advertising expense of the National Nurses United super PAC.

Warren said his change was driven, in part, by Bloomberg and fellow billionaire Tom Steyer.

"They have the equivalent of a super PAC; they are known as their sock drawer," he said Thursday during a CNN city hall.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)