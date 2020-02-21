The Alameda Naval Air Station will be transformed into the new Shoreline Park – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML71b25f6753fa9951d23ecc180721119111% %MINIFYHTML71b25f6753fa9951d23ecc180721119112%

ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) – This week, the Alameda City Council voted to take a key step in creating a new coastal park that will also include a final resting place for veterans that will be much closer to home.

The Council agreed on Tuesday to grant a 66-year lease to the East Bay Regional Parks to convert the old airstrips of the Alameda Naval Air Station into a nature reserve and public space that has views that cannot be purchased at nowhere.

%MINIFYHTML71b25f6753fa9951d23ecc180721119113% %MINIFYHTML71b25f6753fa9951d23ecc180721119114%

The old tracks are not exactly a beauty, but one day soon the 158 acres will be a preserved habitat for seabirds and other wildlife. There will be walking trails and bike trails and an opportunity for the public to communicate with nature, all with an incredible panoramic view of San Francisco across the bay.

%MINIFYHTML71b25f6753fa9951d23ecc180721119115% %MINIFYHTML71b25f6753fa9951d23ecc180721119116%

"It is really unusual, especially in such an urban area, to have so much open space that we are bringing back to nature. And to make children, families, older adults and everyone go out to nature in their backyard," he said. Alameda Parks and Recreation Director Amy Wooldridge.

But the park is only part of the transformation of the old base. There is a plan to create a state-of-the-art VA medical center and a columbarium, a national cemetery that contains the cremated remains of former soldiers.

“We are a city of the Coast Guard. The city is very proud of its naval roots, ”said Alameda community development director Debbie Potter. "The opportunity to see the old Naval Air Station become a final resting place for veterans is very eloquent and adapts very well to what is happening."

The cemetery will begin with 25,000 to 30,000 "niches,quot; or spaces for ash urns. Marine Corp veteran Joe Loparo says that, with all the local military cemeteries already full, families face the possibility of burying their loved ones as far away as Davis or elsewhere in the Central Valley.

"At the rate we are going, those 30,000 will be filled the day it opens, because it has been a very long wait," Loparo said. “I know that many veterans, including my family, have ashes in their homes. And we're waiting. We can't even reserve a space until the facilities open. "

But unlike many facilities, as the decades go by, Alameda facilities will have room to grow. It is expected to become one of the largest national cemeteries in the country, with the remains of up to 300,000 veterans.

The Navy has yet to transfer the land to the city so that it can be given to the park district, and the project has already been delayed several times. But there was encouraging news; An additional $ 27 million was included in the 2021 budget to support veteran facilities.

The wheels of progress move slowly, especially for the federal government, so it may take some time. But eventually, if everything goes according to plan, the old tracks will one day be a place of beauty and memory that the entire Bay Area can enjoy.