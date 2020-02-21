The 76ers star, Joel Embiid, declares himself "the best player in the world,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLeeb9edd7c4be90a2c8d80cbbec01a9de11% %MINIFYHTMLeeb9edd7c4be90a2c8d80cbbec01a9de12%

Joel Embiid feels that his recent performances, including a 22-point exhibition in the NBA All-Star Game, have proven he is the best player in the world.

The great Embiid man is often slandered despite averaging 23.3 points and 12 rebounds per game this season, with his talented Philadelphia 76ers a disappointing fifth in the Eastern Conference. But the 25-year-old has had a great hand in Sixers wins on both sides of the All-Star break.

Before the All-Star break, Embiid scored 26 points and nine rebounds while starring alongside Ben Simmons in a Los Angeles Clippers defeat. On his return, Embiid finished with 39 points and 16 rebounds in an overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The victory extended the winning streak of the 76ers to four games.

Between those two performances, Embiid also achieved 22 points and 10 rebounds for Team Giannis, as it took the best that the Western Conference had to offer. It was this exhibition in the All-Star Game that Embiid felt secured his place as the elite player in the league.

"The All-Star game was fun, being there in the last quarter doing my thing at the end of the game," he said after defeating the Nets.

"The game against the Clippers was a good starting point, but the All-Star game was just proving that I am here, I belong, being the best player in the world," he said. "And I only intend to keep going out every night and play hard, just go out and try to win a championship."

Embiid will have the opportunity to support his claim on Saturday when the Sixers face first place Bucks and the Star Game captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is on his way to obtaining a second consecutive MVP award.

"We beat them quite badly in the first showdown (121-109 in December), they gave us the last one (112-101 earlier this month)," Embiid said. "Then, it's up to us to go out and try to beat them again."