Thai court dissolves opposition party for loan & # 39; illegal & # 39; | News

The Constitutional Court of Thailand dissolved the upstart Future Party Forward Opposition (FFP) on Friday for violating electoral financing laws.

The court also banned 16 FFP leaders from the 10-year policy on what the court ruled was an illegal loan from billionaire founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The FFP and its leader, Juangroongruangkit, were accused of violating electoral financing laws when they allegedly lent 191.2 million baht ($ 6.06 million) to their party during last year's campaign.

The party has become a major adversary to the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former military leader who overthrew an elected government in a coup in 2014.

The Thai Election Commission (EC) submitted a request to dissolve the FFP in December last year.

Thanathorn, a billionaire of auto parts turned into a politician, admitted having lent the money to finance political activities. But he maintained that the country's electoral law allows such a loan contract.

Since its establishment two years ago and after its strong performance during the parliamentary elections of March 2019, the FFP and Thanathorn have been criticized by the current government of Prime Minister Chan-ocha.

FFP has at least 76 parliamentary members in the 500-seat legislative body of Thailand. In the race for the prime minister in 2019, Thanathorn had challenged Prayuth, a former general and leader of the 2014 coup d'etat.

In January, the party narrowly escaped a separate attempt to dissolve, after being acquitted of trying to overthrow the monarchy, allegations that FFP and Thanathorn have firmly denied.

The party is also accused of being antimilitarist, for supporting policies against forced recruitment, among other complaints. To date, it has faced at least 28 legal challenges.

Thanathorn was stripped of his status as a deputy in November after being convicted of violating the electoral law.