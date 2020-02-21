Texas Republican Candidate for the 32nd Jeff Tokar Congress District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML1ee27113341f6300be4c0b275f1bf94d11% %MINIFYHTML1ee27113341f6300be4c0b275f1bf94d12%

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate for the 32nd Jeff Tokar Congress DistrictJeff Tokar appears in the Republican primaries with the goal of dismissing incumbent Democratic Congressman Colin Allred in the 32nd Texas Congressional District. 39 minutes ago

%MINIFYHTML1ee27113341f6300be4c0b275f1bf94d13% %MINIFYHTML1ee27113341f6300be4c0b275f1bf94d14% Friday night news summaryThis is what made news on Friday, February 21. %MINIFYHTML1ee27113341f6300be4c0b275f1bf94d15% %MINIFYHTML1ee27113341f6300be4c0b275f1bf94d16% 2 hours ago

Say your last goodbyes to the & # 39; Leaning Tower of Dallas & # 39;The rest of an office building called the "Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; will be removed between 9:00 a.m. and noon on Monday, February 24. 2 hours ago

& # 39; I just hope it's not true & # 39 ;: North Texas with dwarfism reacts to the theory that a 9-year-old boy pretended to be bulliedThe story of a 9-year-old Australian boy with dwarfism seen sobbing on social media due to the alleged harassment is now being criticized and questioned. 2 hours ago

Self defense instructor shares advice after two women who were attacked in Collin CountySelf-defense experts say that when the adrenaline is pumping, things like pepper spray or a gun can get out of your hands and you should know what to do next. 2 hours ago

The iconic Vince Lombardi trophy will arrive in North Texas this monthThe iconic Vince Lombardi trophy will arrive in North Texas in February. 2 hours ago

Stepson of the victim & # 39; with a broken heart & # 39; after a deadly blow and flight in Plano"The man would literally give him the shirt on his back if he thought he could help someone," said Michael Adams. 3 hours ago

Dallas State District ISD event highlights student talent and successThe Dallas ISD district state exhibit highlighted the talent, success and tenacity of the students. 3 hours ago

1 dead, another in serious condition after a car accident in Fort WorthOne person is dead and another is in serious condition after a car accident in Fort Worth. 3 hours ago

Man Visiting Apartment Unit In Allen Shot; 3 suspects in custody, 1 in generalA 39-year-old man who was visiting another resident was shot inside an apartment, but nothing is known about his condition. 3 hours ago

Keller High School basketball coach Randall Durant resigns after complaints of bullyingThe Keller High School boys' basketball coach resigned from his coach position on Friday morning. 3 hours ago

& # 39; I just hope it's not true & # 39 ;: North Texas with dwarfism reacts to the theory that a 9-year-old boy pretended to be bulliedThe story of a 9-year-old Australian boy with dwarfism seen sobbing on social media due to the alleged harassment is now being criticized and questioned. 3 hours ago

Are you saving enough money for retirement?Cathy DeWitt Dunn of DeWitt and Dunn Financial Services talks about being financially ready for retirement. 3 hours ago

2 major road construction projects begin this weekendHere are the details about what is happening in Fort Worth and Irving. 3 hours ago

Warmer Saturday aheadWe will reach the top 50 on Saturday. The chances of rain return on Sunday. 4 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes and Dez Bryant train in Fort WorthDez Bryant seems to be doing whatever it takes to return to the NFL, and this time he is getting some help from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. (video courtesy: APEC Fort Worth) 5 hours ago

11AM Weather update with Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather update with Anne Elise Parks 9 hours ago

Mixture leaves wrong house demolished in DallasA house built in the 1920s in Dallas was demolished by mistake, and the owner wants to know how this confusion happened. 9 hours ago

Michael Hinojosa Preparing for DISD District State SpeechMichael Hinojosa Preparing for DISD District State Speech 9 hours ago

Tyler Native Scotty Wennerstrom talks about AMA SupercrossTyler Native Scotty Wennerstrom talks about AMA Supercross 12 hours ago

Kyle Swanson talks about AMA Supercross Racing at AT,amp;T StadiumKyle Swanson talks about AMA Supercross Racing at AT,amp;T Stadium 12 hours ago

Up News Info 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out the headlines in North Texas this Friday morning. 13 hours ago

Teen arrested, accused of fatal shooting in Fort WorthA teenager was arrested for a shooting in Fort Worth last month that left a 33-year-old woman dead. 14 hours ago