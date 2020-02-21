Tesla obtains the approval of the court to clean the forest for the German Gigafactory – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML7c35bf8e6564fd191f0e6f3301221b6411% %MINIFYHTML7c35bf8e6564fd191f0e6f3301221b6412%

Tesla Inc. obtained the approval of a German court to continue cutting down forests near the capital, Berlin, to build its first European car and battery factory, in a defeat for local environmental activists.

The court said in a statement that it rejected urgent requests to prevent the land from being cleared of trees from various environmental groups, adding that its ruling was final. He had temporarily stopped cutting down trees earlier this month.

The US electric car manufacturer announced plans last November to build a Gigafactory in Gruenheide, in the eastern state of Brandenburg surrounding Berlin, a decision that was initially praised as a vote of confidence in Germany.

However, local and national lawmakers were surprised by the force of opposition to the Gigafactory, with hundreds of protesters protesting what they say is the threat it poses to local wildlife and water supply.

Legislators of the Christian Democratic parties, Christian Democrats and free German Democrats warned that the legal battle waged against the Gigafactory would inflict serious damage to the image of Germany as a place to do business.

