Terrorism of the extreme right is threat number 1, Germany is counted after the attack

BERLIN – German officials have faced accusations for years of turning a blind eye to the threat posed by right-wing extremists. But after a German who embraced violent racist ideals killed nine mostly young people in hookah bars in the central city of Hanau this week, the response was quick and clear.

"The far-right terror is the biggest threat to our democracy at this time," Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters a day after joining the country's president in a vigil for the victims. "This is visible in the amount and intensity of the attacks."

Hanau's shots on Wednesday were the last of a series of far-right attacks at a time when democratic institutions won with so much effort from the country face growing distrust and their consensus-driven policy has been fractured by the emergence of a right-wing populist party. , Alternative for Germany.