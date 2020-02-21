Terrorism of the extreme right is threat number 1, Germany is counted after the attack

BERLIN – German officials have faced accusations for years of turning a blind eye to the threat posed by right-wing extremists. But after a German who embraced violent racist ideals killed nine mostly young people in hookah bars in the central city of Hanau this week, the response was quick and clear.
"The far-right terror is the biggest threat to our democracy at this time," Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters a day after joining the country's president in a vigil for the victims. "This is visible in the amount and intensity of the attacks."
Hanau's shots on Wednesday were the last of a series of far-right attacks at a time when democratic institutions won with so much effort from the country face growing distrust and their consensus-driven policy has been fractured by the emergence of a right-wing populist party. , Alternative for Germany.
Officials have recorded increases in the number of extreme right hate crimes in recent years, and security officials count 12,000 people in the country as well-known right-wing extremists.
Horst Seehofer, the Interior Minister, said Friday he had ordered increased police patrols of key infrastructure such as airports and train stations and high-profile events such as the Berlin Film Festival in response to the Hanau attack.
Police will also increase their presence around mosques, he said, a measure that has long been applied to Jewish synagogues and cultural institutions in large German cities. Muslim leaders had asked for such patrols, especially after mosques were included among the possible targets of an apparent terrorist cell of the extreme right that dissolved last week.
Prior to those arrests there was the murder of a local politician at the hands of a right-wing extremist in June and an attack on a synagogue in October that left two people dead.
Another report on Thursday thickened the alarm atmosphere: police in the eastern state of Thuringia – home of One of Germany's most alternative figures for the incendiary attack: he said that a suspicious package found in January on the grounds of the former Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp contained an explosive device. However, they added that they had not found evidence of an extremist link.
Mr. Seehofer's speech came further back, to two cases that the authorities initially took to connect with the extreme right: a series of murders of immigrants and their descendants in the early 2000s that were finally discovered to be the work of three neo-Nazis who called themselves the National Socialist Metro; and a 2016 attack at a shopping center in Munich in which an armed man killed nine people.
"From the N.S.U. to the attacks in Munich, extreme right-wing extremists have left a trail of blood throughout our country," Seehofer said. "The threat posed by extreme right wing extremism, anti-Semitism and racism is very high in Germany."
After each attack, German officials have introduced new security measures, facilitating the exchange of confidential information by different branches of government, tightening the already strict weapons laws and, last week, proposing legislation to combat hate online .
But none of those measures seemed enough to prevent Tobias Rathjen, a 43-year-old German licensed to legally possess two weapons, from retreating to an online world of conspiracy theories and developing what federal prosecutor Peter Frank called a "deeply racist,quot;. worldview "that led him to kill nine people in Hanau, all immigrants or their descendants.
Six others were injured in that attack, one of them seriously. The bodies of Mr. Rathjen and his mother were found in his house the next morning.
Mr. Frank's office announced just 12 hours after the first reports of shots in Hanau that they were opening a federal terrorism investigation.
"Our goal, in addition to clarifying the reason, is to determine if there were others who knew, possibly or even supporters who could face charges," said Frank. Investigators plan to review the gunman's electronic devices, as well as his home and crime scenes.
But Mr. Rathjen, like the German man who in October broadcast live his attempt to attack the synagogue in Halle, seemed to have radicalized online, escaping the attention of the authorities until blood was spilled.
In Hanau, officials said they would appoint a ombudsman for the families of the victims, who have sometimes been neglected or worse in previous cases. For years, the police in the case of the National Socialist Metro treated the murders as a gang war within the Turkish community, questioning the families of the victims as suspects, even while struggling to accept their loss.
"To put it clearly: those who were killed here in Hanau were not foreigners," said Claus Kaminsky, the city's mayor. “They were citizens of Hanau, our neighboring cities. Some were born here, some were second generation. The murdered were fellow citizens. "