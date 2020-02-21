Teenage boy killed in ice crash in western Wisconsin – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Investigators say a teenager and another child died in an accident in western Wisconsin, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Friday at 7:41 a.m. on 220th Street in St. Croix Falls. Deputies say a teenager was driving an SUV and lost control over the ice. The SUV slipped into a ditch and rolled.

Investigators have not shared the names of the victims, who were wearing a seatbelt.