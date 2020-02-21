Teen Mom – Kailyn Lowry defends her decision to have another baby with Chris Lopez

Earlier this week, fans of Teen mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry began questioning her about her decision to have a second baby with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. And, the 27-year-old woman, who is pregnant with baby number four, immediately applauded the skeptics.

Lowry has been sharing the details of her pregnancy on social media since announcing earlier this month that she was waiting again. The reality star revealed some of her "weirdest cravings for pregnancy," which included frozen pizza. And, she also admitted that her fourth pregnancy has been quite different from the first three.

the Coffee and Convos The presenter of the podcast shares Isaac, 10, with his ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 6, with his ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, two, with Lopez, who is also the father of the number four baby .

"Things have been very different this time: it is strange to know the sex of this baby and try to solidify a name so that it does not run out of name as Lux did + my anxiety is through the clouds," he wrote on Instagram. "I am afraid of doing something wrong."

Lowry also noted that "he can't remember the last time,quot; that Lopez "did something,quot; for Lux, and this led a fan to ask him why he decided to have another child with him.

"You have no idea what happened and how I came to this decision," Lowry snapped.

Your ex 16 and pregnant Co-star Nikkole Paulun came out in defense of Lowry and she wrote that she was proud of Lowry for the way she handles criticism. Paulun called Lowry "inspiring,quot; and promised that he will know the perfect name for the new baby when he hears it because it is "just a hunch."

When Lowry announced on February 4 that she was pregnant with baby number four, she said she was almost 16 weeks pregnant and had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy. He added that he was starting to feel better and hoped it would continue.

In December in the Teen mom 2 meeting, Kailyn Lowry also talked about her and Chris Lopez's relationship. She said "there is no co-paternity at this time," but Lopez was working on himself and going to therapy and would see Lux when the time was right.

Ad

New episodes of Teen mom 2 He will return to MTV later this year.



Post views:

0 0