Tamra's judge says she almost left RHOC last season and talks about a heartbreaking crisis in her life

%MINIFYHTML19f0c09daff428b915caf12a688b06cf11% %MINIFYHTML19f0c09daff428b915caf12a688b06cf12%

As you know, Tamra Judge is no longer part of the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County, but she almost left even earlier, last season! During the episode of the season 14 meeting, the reality show celebrity opened up about the heartbreaking news he also received.

It was so devastating that I was crying just before the episode began to be filmed.

%MINIFYHTML19f0c09daff428b915caf12a688b06cf13% %MINIFYHTML19f0c09daff428b915caf12a688b06cf14%

Tamra was at RHOC for no less than 12 years, but had to say goodbye to fans.

%MINIFYHTML19f0c09daff428b915caf12a688b06cf15% %MINIFYHTML19f0c09daff428b915caf12a688b06cf16%

At first, he admitted that he was sad and disappointed that he was not asked again during a live Instagram session with Bravo boss Andy Cohen.

However, he later revealed an even more heartbreaking crisis in his life: his ex-husband Simon Barney was diagnosed with stage three throat cancer.

She and Simon may no longer be together, but he is still the father of their three children.

About the way he was told that he would no longer be part of the show, Tamra confessed that ‘I think it could have been handled a little differently. I was going to say that I would not return to the meeting. I had just heard about Simon days before the meeting. I was a mess I was crying in my dressing room. I thought: "I can't go out." Everyone says "what's up?" And I say "I just can't do this."

‘Then I was going to tell everyone that … it will be very difficult for me to return. With Simon going through the treatment and the children and how they are going to deal with it. At this time he just found out and had not started treatment and I did not know what to expect. And then (the husband) Eddie says, "Just go and do it," she continued to wash dishes.

She was sincere about Simon's diagnosis and admitted that they had a horrible divorce that brings the worst of all, but the news made her very sad.

Apparently, the man met her in a Starbucks and told her about it.

Tamra remembered that he was calm, but tears rolled down his face when he said, "It's my time." It's my time. I'm fine. & # 39;

Ad

Currently, Simon is receiving chemotherapy, but Tamra was about to shed tears too when he emphasized that his condition is "very serious."



Post views:

0 0