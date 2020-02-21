Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefesso, is being dragged amid break-up rumors: fans expect big news from the couple

Tamar Braxton has the mill rumor spinning and running wild at this point. Recently, the singer and reality TV star decided to delete all the posts and photos she had on her Instagram page.

His millions of followers have been wondering if his affair with businessman David Adefesso is in danger. The impressive vocalist created more confusion by posting a strange tweet.

Meanwhile, David has been posting regularly on social media, and critics chase him for no reason.

One person said: "You seem so upset that you and Tamar are no longer together, that's interesting."

This social media user shared: "Life continues when people separate … anyway, it could have been something that is brewing behind closed doors that the public would not have seen."

Others have the theory that Tamar is starting over and will soon make an announcement about his life and career.

A sponsor said: "Tamar never said," David and I are not together. "She deleted her posts because she is renamed for when she releases new music. What she did say was that her life is her life and that people stop coming. It is changing brands and preparing to launch new material. "

This follower revealed: “I was starting to get confused because I knew I had seen a post last week with the two kissing and loving each other. I was about to say that something would happen very fast if they weren't together. ”

This follower explained: “Just as Tamar went to confirm that she and Vince were not together, she will do the same if that is the case for her and David. I really need people and not just you, to stop taking small things that Tamar does or says while she is breaking up with David. She is starting over. She is making room for better things. And David confirmed it.

See this post on Instagram Yesterday my @tamarbraxton, Beans and I organized our first family thanksgiving dinner. My dynamic 80-year-old mother, sister, brother-in-law and niece attended, as well as more than 30 close friends. We had a great time!!! I am always surprised to see how Tamar and my family met from the moment they met in Nigeria; They love her and she loves them back. During dessert, my mother got up to talk and called her daughter Tamar. I was not surprised: my family adopted the wonderful simile, the deep kindness and contagious sense of humor of Tamar almost as strongly as it did with the deeply conservative and Christian African roots of my family. But what if my family had not accepted it? As with many African-American families, many African parents and families tend to get too involved in their children's relationships and married life, often to the detriment of the young couple's relationship (heck, I've seen some of the mothers of my friends). move to the couple's house right after they get married, which often makes the daughter-in-law's life impossible). I promised that I would never make Tamar go through the misery that I have seen other couples go through with the man's family. So I informed my family from the beginning that they had no choice! Or they love Tamar as they love me and accept it as I accept it … or they run the risk of losing me completely. Needless to say, I have not worried! My mother treats Tamar like her fourth daughter (I have 3 sisters) and Beans like her thirteenth grandson, my sisters appreciate her as they are done and my brothers adore my @tamarbraxton almost as much as I do. Welcome to the Adefeso family, Tamar! I am so grateful and thank you that God brought you and Beans to my life. A word for all the young and strong brothas that are in relation to our beautiful black earthquakes: please defend your child! Once you choose her, she becomes your number 1 in life; and she comes before the rest of your family: before your mother, your sisters, and even before you! And this is how to keep a happy home! #happythanksgiving #godblessournewfamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A publication shared by David Adefeso (@ david.adefeso) in November 29, 2019 at 2:19 p.m. PST

A fourth supporter declared: "I don't like all that Nonesense of all this online drama that publishes fake news !!! I just read !!! Tamar leaves her African boyfriend !!! I know it's a fat lie! Why are people so evil and always like to inject evil negativity into the air to destroy other people's happiness … we all have to be in prayer always … Enemies are real oooo Pray pray always. Tamar and David are covered with the blood of Jesus, amen.

Tamar is unusually silent for now.



