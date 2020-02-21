SZA jokingly says he has finished interviewing and press

SZA, the singer and songwriter, recently explained that she no longer wanted to do more interviews or press. On Wednesday night, SZA, 29, visited his Twitter account to declare that he was not going to do interviews or photo sessions for the rest of his life.

The SZA statement came shortly after Rolling Stone had just released its latest issue in which she and Megan Thee Stallion and Normani appeared on the cover. The theme was part of his series, Women Shaping The Future, which focuses on the contributions directed by women to culture.

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani promoted the magazine in their respective social media accounts, but SZA did not. That said, she yelled at her fellow artists. After showing his support for Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, SZA referred to his mental health problems, including his battle against anxiety.

In her account, the singer explained that anxiety has nothing to do with people who say bad things about her. It has more to do with your own thoughts and feelings than with anything else. SZA fans know that they are often in the media for activist reasons. Earlier this year, SZA was in the media for his fight with Sephora.

Ron Collins reported in May 2019 that SZA called Sephora, the makeup store, who reportedly called police to make sure he was not stealing anything from the store. On his Twitter account, SZA made his claim.

It turns out that Rihanna learned about the problem and actually sent her a small gift. Rihanna gave her a Fenty card and the artist who shared it on her social media account. A fan joked that it was time to get a racial profile and get a personal gift card from Rihanna.

Fans know that Rihanna hasn't been exactly at her most visible point lately, except when she recently announced that she had been living in England. Reportedly, the star had been living there for about two years.

In other news, approximately three years have passed since SZA dropped a new record. Fans have been anxiously waiting for their 2017 Ctrl follow-up.



