Suspects arrested on the brazen night of San Rafael at home Robbery at home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Two suspects were in custody and a third was subjected to an intense police search on Friday for the armed and cheeky robbery of a Home Deport on February 2, authorities said.

San Rafael police said Gerard Hood, 37, of San Pablo, and Thomas Garcia Rodriguez, of Richmond, 22, were being held in Marin County jail for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

On February 2, around 8:15 p.m., two suspects entered the Home Depot store at 111 Shoreline Parkway just before closing. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and approached a cashier.

The suspect ordered the cashier to give him the money from the records. After obtaining cash, the suspects ran out of the store and found a waiting vehicle that was believed to be a black car, possibly a Dodge.

During the investigation that followed, the San Rafael detectives conducted follow-up interviews and obtained video evidence that led to search warrants being issued in the case.

The investigation determined that Hood was one of the people who participated in the robbery. An arrest warrant was issued for Hood and a search warrant for Hood's residence.

On Thursday morning, members of the San Rafael / Novato SWAT team executed the search warrant at Hood's residence in the 2000 block of 19th Street in San Pablo. A search at the residence discovered evidence related to the theft in Home Depot.

Just before the search warrant was executed, detectives, assisted by the United States Department of Probation, arrested Hood at the Federal Building in Oakland. Detectives also learned that Hood had been left in the Federal Building by a driver in a black Dodge Charger similar to the one used in the robbery.

A San Rafael officer involved in Hood's arrest saw the car in the neighborhood, stopped him and arrested Rodriguez.

Detectives said there was still a pending suspect and that the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the theft was asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415.485.3000.