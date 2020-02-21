Suspect arrested in stabbing at the London mosque

LONDON – An attacker entered the Central Mosque in London during the afternoon prayer and stabbed a 70-year-old prayer leader on Thursday, before being submitted by the faithful and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

People who attend the mosque regularly said they were familiar with the suspect, and the Metropolitan Police said they were not treating stabbing as an act of terrorism. The victim's injury was not considered life-threatening, police said. The wounded man was a muezzin, the person who directs the call to prayer, and had just started singing when he was attacked, the mosque said in a statement.

"The attackers detained the attacker until the police arrived and arrested him," the mosque statement said.

Magdi Yousef, a regular worshiper who witnessed the assault, said the suspect was friends with the victim and often saw them both together.