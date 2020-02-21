Suspect arrested in stabbing at the London mosque

LONDON – An attacker entered the Central Mosque in London during the afternoon prayer and stabbed a 70-year-old prayer leader on Thursday, before being submitted by the faithful and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.
People who attend the mosque regularly said they were familiar with the suspect, and the Metropolitan Police said they were not treating stabbing as an act of terrorism. The victim's injury was not considered life-threatening, police said. The wounded man was a muezzin, the person who directs the call to prayer, and had just started singing when he was attacked, the mosque said in a statement.
"The attackers detained the attacker until the police arrived and arrested him," the mosque statement said.
Magdi Yousef, a regular worshiper who witnessed the assault, said the suspect was friends with the victim and often saw them both together.
"He seemed like a good man, very calm and silent," he said. Today, he said, the man entered the mosque and sat behind the victim.
"Then he pulled out a large knife and stabbed him in the neck," he said. "I couldn't believe it. I don't know why. He didn't seem like a dangerous person."
Mustafa Field, the director of the charity Faiths Forum for London and a regular worshiper in the mosque, said the suspect had come to the mosque for the past six months and described him as a "vulnerable man,quot; with possible mental health problems .
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a brief statement on Twitter that he was "sad,quot; to learn of the attack.
"It's so horrible that this happens, especially in a place of worship,quot; he wrote.
The afternoon prayer had just begun when the attack took place, and the images and videos posted on Twitter showed people in the mosque, near Regent's Park in central London, fighting a barefoot man wearing a red jacket at I usually.
A video recorded inside the mosque shows a crowd of men gathered around the suspect while the police stop him. You can see a knife on the ground a few meters away.
"Please brother, let the police do their job," you can hear a man say in the clip. Another shows the suspect being taken by police officers.
Miqdaad Versi, spokesman for the Muslim Council of Great Britain, told the BBC that the attack on what he called one of the most iconic mosques in the capital was "deeply disturbing."
Mr. Versi then published a Twitter statement urging calm.
"While many stories and motives are discussed, it is important not to rush to any conclusions," he wrote. "What we know is that the incident is not being treated as terror at this time."
The mosque dates from 1940, when the British government was persuaded to find a place in London for Muslims.
The Winston Churchill war cabinet authorized the acquisition of the site, but construction did not begin until 1974. The mosque was completed in 1977 and can house 5,000 people for Friday prayer.
On Thursday, however, the house of worship was surrounded by police vehicles and cordoned off with crime scene tape.
The assault occurs immediately after two other stabbing attacks carried out by former radicalized prisoners.
In November, Usman Khan, who had been released from prison a year earlier after serving half of his sentence for his participation in a bomb plot, carried out A deadly knife attack near the London Bridge.
In January, another man who had recently been released from prison, Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman, was shot dead by police while rampaging in the Streatham neighborhood of southern London.
In June 2017, a British man drove a rental van to a congregation of faithful Muslims leaving a mosque in the Finsbury Park area of the city.
One person died and at least 10 others were injured in that attack, which took place during Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar.
Later, Darren Osborne was convicted of murder and attempted murder after an eight-day trial in the Woolwich Crown Court.
During the testimony, the court was told that he had "obsessed,quot; with the Muslims and hoped to kill Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labor Party, as well as the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in a different place.
Megan Specia contributed reporting.
