Supermodel Slick Woods comes out as GAY – Reveal your new girlfriend!

Slick Woods is one of the most famous supermodels in the world. Now she has dated as a lesbian.

Slick, real name Simone Thompson, is known for his bald head, hollow teeth and tattoos. She is part of the "Social Media Modeling,quot; or "Instagirl,quot; movement as she has more than one million followers on the social media platform.

She has modeled especially for Rihanna and Marc Jacobs. She has appeared in several international editions of Vogue and a campaign for Calvin Klein.

He also appeared on the Pirelli 2018 calendar alongside celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o and Diddy.

Slick used to be straight. In July 2018, he announced his pregnancy to the Ivorian-Canadian model Adonis Bosso. She gave birth to her son, Saphir, shortly after appearing at Rihanna's SavagexFenty fashion show in September 2018.

But the two separated last year, and Slick began dating a woman.

Here are pictures of Slick Woods and his new baby: