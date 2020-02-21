Superior Husky refinery was evacuated after concerns about the collapse of the tower – Up News Info

Oil refinery workers were evacuated on Thursday due to concerns of a tower collapse at Husky Energy in Superior, Wisconsin.

According to CBS3 Duluth, employees were working on a tower at the southern end of the refinery when they reported hearing a "crash,quot;, indicating a defect in the structural integrity of the tower.

Husky Energy has undergone a reconstruction of the structure after an explosion and a fire in April 2018, which caused a general evacuation of the area.

"At this time there is no risk of fire, explosion, release of any chemical or other danger to the public," Superior Police said in a press release. "To be clear, even in a scenario where the tower collapses, there is nothing around the tower that could be hit and cause a danger to the community."

The police are investigating the situation and plan to find a solution. Meanwhile, police closed Stinson Avenue, a nearby street, until further notice as a precaution.