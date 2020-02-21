Home Local News Sunny today but Sunday snow storm almost certain

Sunny today but Sunday snow storm almost certain

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 50s on Fridays and Saturdays will be a brief respite from the snow before another storm hits Denver over the weekend.

High temperatures will reach 51 degrees on Saturday and 55 on Sunday, the National Weather Service said in Boulder.

The rain could start to fall late on Saturday night. After midnight, there is the possibility of a mixture of rain and snow and then only snow after 3 a.m., the weather service said. There is a 40 percent chance of snow early Sunday.

According to the NWS, it could accumulate about half an inch of snow before dawn on Sunday morning. The chance of snow doubles to 80 percent later Sunday. The snow will decrease before 11 p.m. The wind could blow up to 22 mph.

