Sunny today but Sunday snow storm almost certain

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 50s on Fridays and Saturdays will be a brief respite from the snow before another storm hits Denver over the weekend.

High temperatures will reach 51 degrees on Saturday and 55 on Sunday, the National Weather Service said in Boulder.

The rain could start to fall late on Saturday night. After midnight, there is the possibility of a mixture of rain and snow and then only snow after 3 a.m., the weather service said. There is a 40 percent chance of snow early Sunday.

According to the NWS, it could accumulate about half an inch of snow before dawn on Sunday morning. The chance of snow doubles to 80 percent later Sunday. The snow will decrease before 11 p.m. The wind could blow up to 22 mph.

There is a small chance of snow before 1 p.m. Monday. The rain could fall between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and it could snow after that, said the NWS.

There is a chance of snow on Tuesday, when the high temperature is around 34 degrees, meteorologists said.

A gradual warming begins on Wednesday, when the high temperature will be around 38 degrees. On Thursday, the maximum will reach about 49 degrees, the NWS said.