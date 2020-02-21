Stormzy removes Twitter and Instagram

Facebook

The rapper & # 39; Vossi Bop & # 39; Suddenly disappears from social networks while he was in the middle of his press tour to promote his new album, which raised concerns about his well-being.

Stormzy He sent fans to a frenzy on Thursday, February 20, 2020 when he seemed to erase his Twitter and Instagram pages.

The rapper is currently on the promotional track for his album "Heavy Is the Head," and had been active online at the beginning of the day when he published on his VIP Concierge card from the British bakery chain Greggs.

However, later it seemed that the two social media accounts of the 26-year-old had been deactivated, his Instagram did not show publications and Twitter indicated: "This account does not exist."

Fans rushed to detect the change and sent a message to the "Vossi Bop" star asking what had happened.

"What happens onnnnnn @Stormzy," one Twitter user wrote, while others added, "What happens to the @stormzy Twitter account?" and "Has stormzy erased your social networks?"

The star, who recently made a name on social media with his public enmity with the rapper Wiley, you still have to address your absence online.