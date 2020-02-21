Star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Erika Jayne: & # 39; Denise Richards will have a lot to answer in Reunion !! & # 39;

The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not yet begun, but Erika Jayne already thinks Denise Richards will have much to answer when the time comes to film the meeting.

Erika visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she asked who will have more explanations when the time comes for the meeting. "Denise," she replied.

Denies has been in the headlines after co-star Brandi Glanville alleges that she and Denise connected for months last summer. He also states that Denise told him he was in an open marriage, something Denise has denied.

During a visit to The Wendy Williams Show earlier this month, Erika intervened in the controversy:

"Let me say that there are two sides of each story here. Viewers can listen and see both sides," Erika told Wendy. "I have my opinion, based on what I have seen, but I will keep it for myself. But I think it is a very interesting season and a very interesting dynamic within the group. There is more than just the matter, it is the way Denise it relates to us in the group. "

The new season will not be released until spring.