Home Entertainment Star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Erika Jayne: &...

Star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Erika Jayne: & # 39; Denise Richards will have a lot to answer in Reunion !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not yet begun, but Erika Jayne already thinks Denise Richards will have much to answer when the time comes to film the meeting.

Erika visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she asked who will have more explanations when the time comes for the meeting. "Denise," she replied.

Denies has been in the headlines after co-star Brandi Glanville alleges that she and Denise connected for months last summer. He also states that Denise told him he was in an open marriage, something Denise has denied.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©