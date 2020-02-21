St. Thomas to waive the standardized testing requirements – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Twin Cities university wants potential students to have their best chance of being accepted. Therefore, you are giving up the standardized test requirement.

In the future, the University of St. Thomas is implementing an "optional test policy,quot;. That means that students who expect to attend school can choose whether or not to present their ACT or SAT scores.

School officials say this will not reduce their expectations when it comes to admission.

"We are really going to immerse ourselves in the application of a student. We are going to see the courses they chose to take, and the rigor of them. We are going to see the extracurriculars and if they showed leadership in the extracurriculars," said Al Cotrone, vice president of enrollment in the University of St. Thomas. "The evidence we have, even internally, is that these tests are not the best indicator of how well a student will do here, how much he will prosper or how successful he will be after."

The first class to have this option will be incoming freshmen from 2021.