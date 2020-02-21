St. Paul teachers vote on strike – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The teachers of San Pablo voted in favor of going on strike.

The teachers union says a strike date will be announced next week.

They have been negotiating with the school district since last spring about applications such as mental health personnel and interpreters in schools.

The union went on strike for the last time in 1946.

The superintendent issued a statement Thursday night, saying: “We are extremely disappointed that our educators continue on the path to strike. Our students, families, co-workers and the community expect us all to work together and avoid a strike, and that is what I am committed to do. "