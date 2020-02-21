South Africa vs Australia – summary and statistics

Ashton Agar became the second Australian to take an international T20 hat-trick when his team beat South Africa by 107 runs in the first of his three series in Johannesburg.

The left arm spinner eliminated Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn in consecutive installments to finish with the best 5-24 race figures when the Proteas collapsed to 89, their lowest total of T20I.

Hagar's achievement was only the thirteenth instance of an international T20I hat-trick, with Brett Lee, against Bangladesh in the 2007 World Cup, the only other Australian who recorded that feat.

The victory also marked the first appearance in South Africa of former Australian captain Steve Smith since the 2018 ball manipulation scandal, which saw him lose the captaincy and fulfill the one-year ban, along with his teammate David Warner.

The 30-year-old best scored with 45 of 32 balls to set Australia's total of 196-6, and that proved more than enough, as they defeated their hosts with more than five overs to spare.

