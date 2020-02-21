Sources claim that Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are as strong as ever

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson's relationship remains strong, a new People report suggested. A source who spoke with them said that Bill and Rachel are only becoming increasingly serious about their mutual care as the days go by.

The source said they have been dating a lot lately, and for their friends and family, it seems very serious. For example, both were in Los Angeles for Valentine's Day and on Sunday they enjoyed their time together at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.

The source said they are having a lot of fun together. Bilson, 38, and Bill, 41, always laugh and have fun. Apparently, Rachel loves Hader's sense of humor and Bill is also very sweet and considerate of her feelings.

Hader and Bilson revealed their relationship with the public when they were seen together at the Golden Globe Awards on January 4, holding hands and all as they walked the red carpet. Followers of their romance know that the rumors of their relationship began when they saw them having coffee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Bill is from.

TMZ reported that the SNL Alum and Rachel were also holding hands when they were hanging out. Bill's family was there too. Hader and Bilson have also known each other for a long time, even when they co-starred in the 2013 film, The list of things to do.

Before dating Rachel, Bill was married to film director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. Todd Malm reported in December 2017 that Bill and Maggie officially separated in a court of law. At that time, Bill had just filed the legal documents to divorce.

Bill and Maggie have three children, including Hayley, Harper and Hannah, who are all very young. Sources that talked to E! Online said his separation was friendly, and that they were doing everything possible to make sure their children were taken care of.

Bilson, on the other hand, had a relationship with Hayden Christensen for years, until they finally separated in 2017 after almost 10 years. They had a 5 year old boy together.



