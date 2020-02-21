Sophie Turner avoids alcohol at the party with her husband Joe Jonas amid rumors that they expect their first child

%MINIFYHTML414895d3d722930414c18f38150ba49811% %MINIFYHTML414895d3d722930414c18f38150ba49812%

Amid rumors that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wait for their first baby together, the Game of Thrones actress avoided alcoholic drinks at a party, which only raised suspicions of pregnancy. This happens after she was also caught in public a couple of times dressed in looser and thicker clothes and fans believe she has been trying to hide her growing baby bump.

Sophie joined Joe in a pub singing in Amsterdam and the Jonas Brothers singer turned to social networks to share the moment with his followers.

Joe filmed all the audience at the pub singing a song and the only word he managed to understand was actually "Amsterdam!"

However, it was a very funny song and everyone had a drink in their hands while enjoying the experience.

However, even though Sophie sat next to her husband at the bar, he did not look like beer in his hand.

Instead, the actress only held a piece of paper with the lyrics of the song.

"The episode of the Amsterdam Cup of Joe has my favorite person joining me @sophiet," Joe wrote in the video caption.

It seems that the two have made sure to experience all kinds of unique things while traveling internationally.

Earlier this month, they were also seen taking a relaxing stroll through Zurich, Switzerland, and Sophie was wearing a much more comfortable outfit than fans are accustomed to seeing in her, so people began to theorize what they were trying to Hide your belly

And that was not the last time the star was seen rocking more spacious clothes.

The same thing happened in Barcelona a few days later, so social networks are convinced that she is really pregnant.

In addition, an internal report claimed to know that Sophie claimed has been decidedly choosing suits to wear both on and off the red carpet to accommodate her changing body. Friends and family are super excited for them! "



