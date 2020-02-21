Sony's PS5 could be in trouble when it is first launched – BGR

%MINIFYHTML53f4bf5f3e734ff0ca167da32701863011% %MINIFYHTML53f4bf5f3e734ff0ca167da32701863012%

While it remains to be seen when Sony will officially launch the highly anticipated PS5, not everyone believes that the company's next-generation game console is a home run. Of course, the device will undoubtedly be incredibly popular and will send millions of units, but an analyst argues that the PS5 may not live up to the success Sony enjoyed with the launch of the PS4 in 2013.

Up to this point, the analyst Hideki Yasuda of the Ace Research Institute believes that Sony will send more than 6 million units during the first four months after its launch. Note that the Yasuda estimate here is for the units sent, not for the units sold. As a benchmark, Sony sold 7.5 million PS4 units during the first four months after its launch.

That said, the reality is that we are still very far from the release date of PS5 to take such predictions seriously.

How T3 notes:

We are not worried that Sony has another PS3 situation in its hands, a console that had a difficult start and only managed to sell 87.4 million units during its life cycle, but Ace Research Institute believes that the design of a console can have an impact Measurable in its success, which is also dictated by the price. The price of the PS5 has not yet been confirmed, as is the new design, so it is difficult to predict sales in the absence of those factors.

On top of that, the current coronavirus outbreak could have an additional impact on PS5 performance from the start. Factories throughout China are affected by the virus outbreak and the production of countless consumer electronics has been affected. It is still unclear exactly how long the effects of the coronavirus will be agitated, and the spread of the virus has not yet slowed.

By the way, it cannot be denied that the Sony PlayStation 5 has great shoes to fill given the success and continuity of the PlayStation 4. Recall, Sony at CES earlier this year announced that the PS4 is the second most popular console of all time and has sold more than 106 million units to date.

As for when the PS5 could reach store shelves, that remains in the air. While we have seen reports claiming that Sony is aiming for a 2020 vacation release, there are also rumors that the device might not ship until 2021. The last scenario is quite unlikely, but everything is in the air at the moment as it the coronavirus continues. to spread in China.

