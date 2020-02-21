Sofia Richie won't let Kourtney Kardashian intimidate her again

%MINIFYHTML9e58ade26b909f018c05f3769ee0ca2f11% %MINIFYHTML9e58ade26b909f018c05f3769ee0ca2f12%

The 21-year-old model, daughter of Lionel Richie, can break free from the famous clan, but that also meant a difficult situation for her boyfriend and former Kourt Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie It is done with his pranks. According to a new report, the 21-year-old model will stop playing well with Kourtney Kardashian after she quit "keeping up with the Kardashians".

"Sofia has literally spent years biting her lip and dealing with Kourt's whole attitude, but now she's done with that," a fountain spills tea at RadarOnline. "He is taking the initiative and letting him know that he will no longer be intimidated or belittled."

As most people know, the two stars begin to have a tense relationship after the daughter of Lionel richie started dating Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kourt. Sofia could free herself from the famous clan, but that also meant a difficult situation for Scott.

"Scott is right in the middle of everything, but he is really impressed with Sofia's new approach," the source continues. "He told her to play well and got her to follow Kourt again (on social media) after she made a statement by eliminating her."

Meanwhile, "Scott told Kourtney that it is time to show respect and stop being so absorbed when they are all together," says the source.

Sofia revealed earlier this month that she was not planning to make another appearance on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after debuting in the last season. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the opening of the flagship store of designer Marcell Von Berlin in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, Sofia shared: "Well, because I want to go into the performance! I feel that, for a while, I stopped at things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) without fear! I will do acting things very soon. "

"Great things are happening and I am really excited about that."